Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
1639 FLOYD STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

1639 FLOYD STREET

1639 Floyd Street · (941) 782-0000
Location

1639 Floyd Street, Sarasota, FL 34239
Hudson Bayou

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This gem is waiting for you. This 3/2 home, with a carport and 3 additional parking spaces is nestled in one of Sarasota's most popular neighborhoods, West of the Trail offers a perfect sanctuary close to Sarasota's vibrant downtown and Bayfront, Selby Gardens, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, A-rated schools and close to the popular "Hillview" area which offers shops and restaurants that are close by. You are close to Siesta Key and many other beaches. You will find yourself among old Florida charm neighborhoods with mature trees and plenty of sidewalks to enjoy the outdoors. Your home offers many unique and special touches that you will find throughout the home adding to its charm. There are plenty of storage options throughout the home to help you stay organized. The first floor offers a living room with wood burning fireplace and built-ins, dining room and a fully equipped kitchen. Original hardwood floors and ceilings with tongue and groove throughout the home. There are also two bedrooms with one bath downstairs. One bedroom has french doors that lead to the backyard. The second floor presents the master suite with sitting room and master bath. The backyard is fenced off by a wood fence on three sides enabling you to enjoy the rich variety of mature trees and plants while sitting in the shaded garden enjoying nature. In the front of the home your screened-in porch also offers a beautiful tropical setting, perfect for quiet reflection and entertaining. No worries about the landscape upkeep, this is included in your rent. The Hudson Bayou Neighborhood Association holds an Annual Family Picnic with many activities which you will be able to attend. Come see this gem and see how this home can offer you the best of living in Sarasota.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 FLOYD STREET have any available units?
1639 FLOYD STREET has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 FLOYD STREET have?
Some of 1639 FLOYD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 FLOYD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1639 FLOYD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 FLOYD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1639 FLOYD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1639 FLOYD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1639 FLOYD STREET does offer parking.
Does 1639 FLOYD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1639 FLOYD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 FLOYD STREET have a pool?
No, 1639 FLOYD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1639 FLOYD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1639 FLOYD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 FLOYD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 FLOYD STREET has units with dishwashers.
