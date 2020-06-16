1639 FLOYD STREET

Amenities

This gem is waiting for you. This 3/2 home, with a carport and 3 additional parking spaces is nestled in one of Sarasota's most popular neighborhoods, West of the Trail offers a perfect sanctuary close to Sarasota's vibrant downtown and Bayfront, Selby Gardens, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, A-rated schools and close to the popular "Hillview" area which offers shops and restaurants that are close by. You are close to Siesta Key and many other beaches. You will find yourself among old Florida charm neighborhoods with mature trees and plenty of sidewalks to enjoy the outdoors. Your home offers many unique and special touches that you will find throughout the home adding to its charm. There are plenty of storage options throughout the home to help you stay organized. The first floor offers a living room with wood burning fireplace and built-ins, dining room and a fully equipped kitchen. Original hardwood floors and ceilings with tongue and groove throughout the home. There are also two bedrooms with one bath downstairs. One bedroom has french doors that lead to the backyard. The second floor presents the master suite with sitting room and master bath. The backyard is fenced off by a wood fence on three sides enabling you to enjoy the rich variety of mature trees and plants while sitting in the shaded garden enjoying nature. In the front of the home your screened-in porch also offers a beautiful tropical setting, perfect for quiet reflection and entertaining. No worries about the landscape upkeep, this is included in your rent. The Hudson Bayou Neighborhood Association holds an Annual Family Picnic with many activities which you will be able to attend. Come see this gem and see how this home can offer you the best of living in Sarasota.