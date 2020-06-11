All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE

1415 South School Avenue · (765) 202-0900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1415 South School Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34239
Arlington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location...
Your URBAN OASIS awaits! This charming & updated 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom home, sits on the perfect corner lot. The freshly updated kitchen has BRAND NEW stainless appliances. Every window you look out shows the amazing greenery of the yard and gives you the perfect privacy. Spend time in the screened in lanai or step outside to the deck and enjoy watching all of birds in canopy of the mature trees. This house is in the perfect location, as you will make it to SIESTA KEY BEACH within 15-20 mins or the happenings of downtown Sarasota within 5 minutes! Don't wait long as this cute little place will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE have any available units?
1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE have?
Some of 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity