1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE

Your URBAN OASIS awaits! This charming & updated 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom home, sits on the perfect corner lot. The freshly updated kitchen has BRAND NEW stainless appliances. Every window you look out shows the amazing greenery of the yard and gives you the perfect privacy. Spend time in the screened in lanai or step outside to the deck and enjoy watching all of birds in canopy of the mature trees. This house is in the perfect location, as you will make it to SIESTA KEY BEACH within 15-20 mins or the happenings of downtown Sarasota within 5 minutes! Don't wait long as this cute little place will go fast!