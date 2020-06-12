129 TYLER DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors range refrigerator

A rare find! This beach condo is right across the street from Lido beach. First level of the building, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom annual rental offers an efficient kitchen and spacious lanai, stretching from the living room to the master bedroom. wood floors throughout are easy to maintain after sandy beach days. The condo is within a 10-minute walk of the extremely popular St. Armand's Circle, where you'll find restaurants, boutique shopping, ice cream parlours and a beautiful park. Downtown Sarasota is located right across the Ringling bridge, which is about a 5-minute drive from the condo. Enjoy a sunset on the water each night from your very own Lido beach condo.