Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

129 TYLER DRIVE

129 Tyler Drive · (941) 718-8293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

129 Tyler Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Lido Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A rare find! This beach condo is right across the street from Lido beach. First level of the building, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom annual rental offers an efficient kitchen and spacious lanai, stretching from the living room to the master bedroom. wood floors throughout are easy to maintain after sandy beach days. The condo is within a 10-minute walk of the extremely popular St. Armand's Circle, where you'll find restaurants, boutique shopping, ice cream parlours and a beautiful park. Downtown Sarasota is located right across the Ringling bridge, which is about a 5-minute drive from the condo. Enjoy a sunset on the water each night from your very own Lido beach condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 TYLER DRIVE have any available units?
129 TYLER DRIVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
Is 129 TYLER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
129 TYLER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 TYLER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 129 TYLER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 129 TYLER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 129 TYLER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 129 TYLER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 TYLER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 TYLER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 129 TYLER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 129 TYLER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 129 TYLER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 129 TYLER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 TYLER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 TYLER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 TYLER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
