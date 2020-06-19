1234 MYRTLE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Waiting for you is this brand new home, never lived in. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home offers a pristine home in a quiet neighborhood lined with canopy trees and sits across from a playground and fire station. In addition to your monthly rent, you will also have a flat monthly fee of $240.00 which will include your electric, water and lawn service. This home has an open floor plan with large windows, high ceilings and all laminate flooring no carpet. The kitchen provides an eat-in bar with quartz countertops and light cabinets. Your laundry room with washer and dryer is situated inside the home. With the two bedrooms there are two baths one of which offers both a shower and tub and the second bath has a large walk-in shower. You can also sit and relax on your pavered private patio and porch in front. This is a perfect location, close to the Ringling Museum, Sarasota Airport, Sarasota Bay and downtown Sarasota offering many options for shopping, dining and entertainment. You will be close to all the beaches as well. Come see this brand new home and make it yours. It won't last long.