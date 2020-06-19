All apartments in Sarasota
1234 MYRTLE STREET

1234 Myrtle St · (941) 782-0000
Location

1234 Myrtle St, Sarasota, FL 34234

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Waiting for you is this brand new home, never lived in. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home offers a pristine home in a quiet neighborhood lined with canopy trees and sits across from a playground and fire station. In addition to your monthly rent, you will also have a flat monthly fee of $240.00 which will include your electric, water and lawn service. This home has an open floor plan with large windows, high ceilings and all laminate flooring no carpet. The kitchen provides an eat-in bar with quartz countertops and light cabinets. Your laundry room with washer and dryer is situated inside the home. With the two bedrooms there are two baths one of which offers both a shower and tub and the second bath has a large walk-in shower. You can also sit and relax on your pavered private patio and porch in front. This is a perfect location, close to the Ringling Museum, Sarasota Airport, Sarasota Bay and downtown Sarasota offering many options for shopping, dining and entertainment. You will be close to all the beaches as well. Come see this brand new home and make it yours. It won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 MYRTLE STREET have any available units?
1234 MYRTLE STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 MYRTLE STREET have?
Some of 1234 MYRTLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 MYRTLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1234 MYRTLE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 MYRTLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1234 MYRTLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1234 MYRTLE STREET offer parking?
No, 1234 MYRTLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1234 MYRTLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 MYRTLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 MYRTLE STREET have a pool?
No, 1234 MYRTLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1234 MYRTLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1234 MYRTLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 MYRTLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 MYRTLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
