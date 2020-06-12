1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

DOWNTOWN SARASOTA...a rare find in the ONE WATERGATE building. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers a large separate living room, dining room and an extra sitting room area off of the dining room. Fairly new carpet in both bedrooms, ceramic tile in the living areas. This building has been upgraded with new high impact, hurricane windows which serves well for ultimate safety and sound. Very secure building, garage parking with remote. Walk to the Bayfront, Downtown, St. Armand's Circle. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, theaters and just minutes to Lido Beach. Call now for an appointment.