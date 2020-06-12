All apartments in Sarasota
1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE
How many bedrooms do you need?
Sarasota, FL
1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:16 PM

1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE

1111 North Gulfstream Avenue · (941) 376-4500
Location

1111 North Gulfstream Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5E · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
DOWNTOWN SARASOTA...a rare find in the ONE WATERGATE building. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers a large separate living room, dining room and an extra sitting room area off of the dining room. Fairly new carpet in both bedrooms, ceramic tile in the living areas. This building has been upgraded with new high impact, hurricane windows which serves well for ultimate safety and sound. Very secure building, garage parking with remote. Walk to the Bayfront, Downtown, St. Armand's Circle. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, theaters and just minutes to Lido Beach. Call now for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE have any available units?
1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE have?
Some of 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
