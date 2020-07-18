1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL

Amenities

For this condo, AC system has UV germicidal light sanitizer system in place. Furnished & Turnkey. Top floor with expansive views of city and Sarasota Bay. Can be sold furnished & Turnkey. Floor plan with 3 bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 full baths, dining room, galley kitchen with breakfast bar. Quartz counters in kitchen & baths, new wooden cabinetry in kitchen & baths with soft close feature, newly tiled master bath shower, oversized ceramic tiled flooring throughout, carpet in bedrooms. 3rd bedroom tiled and currently being used for Office. All closets have closet systems in place. LED lighting throughout. New Hot Water heater in 2019. Ac has UV light system. Balcony is covered and boasts of great Sarasota bay & intracoastal waterway views. Broadway Promenade is located close to shopping, downtown, parks, Van Wezel performing arts, restaurants, galleries and art center. Condo fees include 24/7 security/concierge, 3 clubrooms, library, fitness center, sauna, heated pool with spa & BBQ area for dining alfresco, social events, guest suites can be rented. Wifi available in building. One garaged parking space with this unit, others available for rent or purchase.