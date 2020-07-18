All apartments in Sarasota
1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL

1064 Tamiami Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1064 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236
Central Cocoanut

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
sauna
For this condo, AC system has UV germicidal light sanitizer system in place. Furnished & Turnkey. Top floor with expansive views of city and Sarasota Bay. Can be sold furnished & Turnkey. Floor plan with 3 bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 full baths, dining room, galley kitchen with breakfast bar. Quartz counters in kitchen & baths, new wooden cabinetry in kitchen & baths with soft close feature, newly tiled master bath shower, oversized ceramic tiled flooring throughout, carpet in bedrooms. 3rd bedroom tiled and currently being used for Office. All closets have closet systems in place. LED lighting throughout. New Hot Water heater in 2019. Ac has UV light system. Balcony is covered and boasts of great Sarasota bay & intracoastal waterway views. Broadway Promenade is located close to shopping, downtown, parks, Van Wezel performing arts, restaurants, galleries and art center. Condo fees include 24/7 security/concierge, 3 clubrooms, library, fitness center, sauna, heated pool with spa & BBQ area for dining alfresco, social events, guest suites can be rented. Wifi available in building. One garaged parking space with this unit, others available for rent or purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have any available units?
1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarasota, FL.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have?
Some of 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL offers parking.
Does 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL has a pool.
Does 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
