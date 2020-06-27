Adorable 1 BR / 1 BA Cottage in Sanford's Historic District! - 1 BR / 1 BA cottage with ceramic tile flooring, central heat & AC, range, refrigerator, mini blinds. Lawn Care and Water Included in rent!
(RLNE5053673)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 E. 12th St have any available units?
110 E. 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 110 E. 12th St have?
Some of 110 E. 12th St's amenities include air conditioning, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 E. 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
110 E. 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.