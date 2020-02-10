Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 3137 TEAL TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
3137 TEAL TERRACE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3137 TEAL TERRACE
3137 Teal Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
3137 Teal Terrace, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
North Bay Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great area to live, and nice home with pool and great room with fireplace, w/d in garage, Pool and Lawn Service included with rental.
No smoking and Owner will allow Small pet (1)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3137 TEAL TERRACE have any available units?
3137 TEAL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Safety Harbor, FL
.
What amenities does 3137 TEAL TERRACE have?
Some of 3137 TEAL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3137 TEAL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3137 TEAL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 TEAL TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3137 TEAL TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 3137 TEAL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 3137 TEAL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 3137 TEAL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3137 TEAL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 TEAL TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 3137 TEAL TERRACE has a pool.
Does 3137 TEAL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3137 TEAL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 TEAL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3137 TEAL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 TEAL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 TEAL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Safety Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Safety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 Bedrooms
Safety Harbor Apartments with Pool
Safety Harbor Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Holiday, FL
North Sarasota, FL
Meadow Oaks, FL
Bee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FL
Progress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Keystone, FL
Bayshore Gardens, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Sun City Center, FL
West Lealman, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg