Safety Harbor, FL
3137 TEAL TERRACE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

3137 TEAL TERRACE

3137 Teal Terrace · No Longer Available
Safety Harbor
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Furnished Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3137 Teal Terrace, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
North Bay Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great area to live, and nice home with pool and great room with fireplace, w/d in garage, Pool and Lawn Service included with rental.
No smoking and Owner will allow Small pet (1)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 TEAL TERRACE have any available units?
3137 TEAL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 3137 TEAL TERRACE have?
Some of 3137 TEAL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3137 TEAL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3137 TEAL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 TEAL TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3137 TEAL TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 3137 TEAL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 3137 TEAL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 3137 TEAL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3137 TEAL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 TEAL TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 3137 TEAL TERRACE has a pool.
Does 3137 TEAL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3137 TEAL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 TEAL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3137 TEAL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 TEAL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 TEAL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

