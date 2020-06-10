9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful 2-story townhouse in desirable Villages of Bloomingdale. Neighborhood amenities include: Clubhouse, large in-ground swimming pool, fitness center, weight room, treadmills, walking paths, near shopping, Publix grocery, & easy Hwy I-75 access. Spacious kitchen offers appliances, plenty of counter space, breakfast bar, & dinette! Master bathroom features a spectacular garden tub / shower combo, & vanity with dual sinks! Applicants should have credit scores 600+ and income of 60k+.