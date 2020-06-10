All apartments in Riverview
9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE
9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE

9625 Carlsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9625 Carlsdale Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2-story townhouse in desirable Villages of Bloomingdale. Neighborhood amenities include: Clubhouse, large in-ground swimming pool, fitness center, weight room, treadmills, walking paths, near shopping, Publix grocery, & easy Hwy I-75 access. Spacious kitchen offers appliances, plenty of counter space, breakfast bar, & dinette! Master bathroom features a spectacular garden tub / shower combo, & vanity with dual sinks! Applicants should have credit scores 600+ and income of 60k+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE have any available units?
9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9625 CARLSDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
