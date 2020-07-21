9540 NEWDALE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Moving Ready! GATED CONDO COMMUNITY! Freshly Painted, Professionally Cleaned! 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in The Villages of Bloomingdale. Great floor plan with the kitchen being open to the living room/dining area and featuring a breakfast bar for extra seating space- Washer/Dryer Included. Tile floor throughout, screened patio. Near Brandon mall area and highways to DOWNTOWN Tampa! Amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, playground, volleyball courts, recreation fields, hiking, ponds, biking, lakes and clubhouse!. Gated Parking Reserved.