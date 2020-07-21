All apartments in Riverview
9540 NEWDALE WAY

9540 Newdale Way · No Longer Available
Location

9540 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Moving Ready! GATED CONDO COMMUNITY! Freshly Painted, Professionally Cleaned! 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in The Villages of Bloomingdale. Great floor plan with the kitchen being open to the living room/dining area and featuring a breakfast bar for extra seating space- Washer/Dryer Included. Tile floor throughout, screened patio. Near Brandon mall area and highways to DOWNTOWN Tampa! Amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, playground, volleyball courts, recreation fields, hiking, ponds, biking, lakes and clubhouse!. Gated Parking Reserved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9540 NEWDALE WAY have any available units?
9540 NEWDALE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9540 NEWDALE WAY have?
Some of 9540 NEWDALE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9540 NEWDALE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9540 NEWDALE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9540 NEWDALE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9540 NEWDALE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9540 NEWDALE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9540 NEWDALE WAY offers parking.
Does 9540 NEWDALE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9540 NEWDALE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9540 NEWDALE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9540 NEWDALE WAY has a pool.
Does 9540 NEWDALE WAY have accessible units?
No, 9540 NEWDALE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9540 NEWDALE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9540 NEWDALE WAY has units with dishwashers.
