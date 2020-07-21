All apartments in Riverview
9304 River Rock Ln
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

9304 River Rock Ln

9304 River Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9304 River Rock Lane, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In Riverview - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom town home in the heart of Riverview, Right off of 301! This home is in a gated community and is in an HOA community. The home is close to the Alafia Scrub Nature preserve, Riverview fresh market, Ruby Tuesday and much more! The home features a garage, tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The home also features a washer and dryer. Call today to schedule a showing this home will not last long!

** YOU MUST BE APPROVED THROUGH PALM ISLAND REALTY AND THE COMMUNITY HOA

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE4404674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9304 River Rock Ln have any available units?
9304 River Rock Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9304 River Rock Ln have?
Some of 9304 River Rock Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9304 River Rock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9304 River Rock Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9304 River Rock Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9304 River Rock Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9304 River Rock Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9304 River Rock Ln offers parking.
Does 9304 River Rock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9304 River Rock Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9304 River Rock Ln have a pool?
No, 9304 River Rock Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9304 River Rock Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 9304 River Rock Ln has accessible units.
Does 9304 River Rock Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9304 River Rock Ln has units with dishwashers.
