9304 River Rock Ln

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In Riverview - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom town home in the heart of Riverview, Right off of 301! This home is in a gated community and is in an HOA community. The home is close to the Alafia Scrub Nature preserve, Riverview fresh market, Ruby Tuesday and much more! The home features a garage, tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The home also features a washer and dryer. Call today to schedule a showing this home will not last long!
** YOU MUST BE APPROVED THROUGH PALM ISLAND REALTY AND THE COMMUNITY HOA
Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.
No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing please call,
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE4404674)