24 Apartments for rent in Riverview, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Riverview apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
1 of 4

$
$
127 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
1 of 56

$
$
9 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
1 of 13

$
$
17 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,217
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
1 of 48

$
$
39 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.
1 of 14

$
$
18 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
1 of 35

$
$
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 29

$
$
10 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
1 of 26

$
$
14 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
1 of 41

$
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Tampa
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
1 of 39

$
$
31 Units Available
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience.
1 of 20

$
$
31 Units Available
Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle, Ruskin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1527 sqft
Sheltering trees and dappled shade. Still ponds and gracious lawns. Shadetree was designed to be home to simple luxury that is in harmony with its lush natural surroundings.
1 of 2

$
$
2 Units Available
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
875 sqft
RELAXATION AND COMFORT AT PALM RIVER Welcome Home to Palm River Apartments, Tampa's hidden treasure.
1 of 8

$
$
21 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
1 of 28

$
$
23 Units Available
Historic Ybor City
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,596
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1144 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
1 of 32

$
$
37 Units Available
Uptown Tampa
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,735
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,532
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
1 of 45

$
$
13 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
1 of 20

$
$
30 Units Available
Downtown Tampa
Aurora
124 S Morgan St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,446
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
1141 sqft
Just 8 miles from Busch Gardens. Easy access to interstates 4 and 275, and close to Tampa Bay beaches. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers and in-unit laundry.
1 of 26

$
$
38 Units Available
Channel District
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,625
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1209 sqft
Welcome to Channel Club, where you will experience a life of luxury and a view from the top! Our Channelside apartments are uniquely designed with your lifestyle in mind and include access to exceptional resident amenities and conveniences.
1 of 24

$
$
22 Units Available
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,686
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 62

$
$
6 Units Available
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
866 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solis at Ballast Point in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6

$
$
35 Units Available
Harbour Island
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,895
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1225 sqft
An elegant and supplicated community near shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Apartments feature movable kitchen islands, spa-like bathrooms, and full-sized washers and dryers in each home. Large balconies overlooking the city available.
1 of 42

$
$
7 Units Available
Palma Ceia
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
835 sqft
In the middle of it all, Palma Ceia is the perfect blend of convenience and calm in one of Tampa’s most picturesque neighborhoods. STUDIO 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
1 of 18

$
$
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to Bayshore Blvd. Apartments include granite countertops, wood floors, and brushed nickel fixtures. Community has lush landscaping throughout and is pet friendly.
1 of 18

$
$
2 Units Available
Courier City - Oscawana
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
726 sqft
Right off Platt Street near South Howard's busy retail and entertainment area. A modern, updated community with new kitchens and beautiful wood floors throughout. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Close to Hyde Park.
City Guide for Riverview, FL

Golf, Busch Gardens, picture-perfect locales - sound enticing? Look no further than Riverview, Florida.

As per the 2010 census, 71,050 people reside in 27,513 households in the 24.4 sq. km area of Riverview, a southern suburb of Tampa. With many educational institutions in the vicinity, an air quality index of 81.8%, a vibrant community life with plenty of movie theaters, bars, and libraries, a staggering 2011 golf courses, and the fabled tropical climate, Riverview beats the combined average of all the top 100 best places to live. Where else can you watch both sunset and sunrise over the water and go on cruises without having to buy airline tickets for the family to get to the ship? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Riverview, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Riverview apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Riverview apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

