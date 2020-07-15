All apartments in Princeton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

11476 SW 248th Ln

11476 Southwest 248th Lane · (585) 880-8568
Location

11476 Southwest 248th Lane, Princeton, FL 33032
Princeton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Amazing New Townhouse at Artesa 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 178913

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath villa with 2 car spaces, at Artesa. Tile through-out first floor, upgraded second floor with Wood-like vinyl flooring and modern baseboards as well as an upgraded Master Closet, Washer & Dryer . Kitchen features Granite counter, Stainless Steel appliances, Wood Cabinets. Very nice Patio with pavers and a Pergola perfect for your BBQ. Gated Community, Great amenities such as Club house, 24 hr Gym, Pool, Jacuzzi, Children play area and green area to Walk. Steps from the Club House .Near Charter and public schools Super market, US 1, shopping Malls ,easy access to Turnpike and much more. Small Pets OK
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178913
Property Id 178913

(RLNE5897278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11476 SW 248th Ln have any available units?
11476 SW 248th Ln has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11476 SW 248th Ln have?
Some of 11476 SW 248th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11476 SW 248th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11476 SW 248th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11476 SW 248th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11476 SW 248th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11476 SW 248th Ln offer parking?
No, 11476 SW 248th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11476 SW 248th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11476 SW 248th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11476 SW 248th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11476 SW 248th Ln has a pool.
Does 11476 SW 248th Ln have accessible units?
No, 11476 SW 248th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11476 SW 248th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11476 SW 248th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11476 SW 248th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11476 SW 248th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
