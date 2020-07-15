11476 SW 248th Ln

Amenities

Amazing New Townhouse at Artesa 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 178913



Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath villa with 2 car spaces, at Artesa. Tile through-out first floor, upgraded second floor with Wood-like vinyl flooring and modern baseboards as well as an upgraded Master Closet, Washer & Dryer . Kitchen features Granite counter, Stainless Steel appliances, Wood Cabinets. Very nice Patio with pavers and a Pergola perfect for your BBQ. Gated Community, Great amenities such as Club house, 24 hr Gym, Pool, Jacuzzi, Children play area and green area to Walk. Steps from the Club House .Near Charter and public schools Super market, US 1, shopping Malls ,easy access to Turnpike and much more. Small Pets OK

