3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM
119 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Princeton, FL
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
24055 SW 108th Ave
24055 Southwest 108th Avenue, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Delightful townhouse on scenic lake community. Spacious interior layout with indoor laundry area, open kitchen, tiled downstairs. Move in ready and fast HOA approval. Walking distance from schools and supermarket shopping center.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane, Princeton, FL
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane Apt #0, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
25132 Southwest 115th Avenue
25132 Southwest 115th Avenue, Princeton, FL
5132 Southwest 115th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed. Gorgeous 4/2.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11436 SW 238th St
11436 Southwest 238th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
10821 SW 240th Ln
10821 Southwest 240th Lane, Princeton, FL
Townhouse For rent 4/2 in good condition near to Black Point Marina shopping center and excellent schools
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
13920 SW 259th Way
13920 Southwest 259th Street, Princeton, FL
Brand new 4 BD/3 1/2 BA townhouse (1 BD/1BA downstairs) built to endure any hurricane safely with ease & comfort: concrete walls & roof, high impact windows & doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11291 SW 230th Ter
11291 Southwest 230th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
EXCELLENT TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHROOMS ALL TILED AND STAIRS IN LAMINATED WOOD. PROPERTY HAS 1 GARAGE ATTACHED AND 2 MORE SPACES FOR PARKING AND MORES SPACES FOR VISITORS IN FRONT OF THE UNIT.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
10810 SW 240th Ln
10810 Southwest 240th Lane, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY NICE TOWNHOUSE,SPACIOUS,3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND 2/1 BATHS,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT,NICE PATIO ALL FENCED,CERAMIC 1 ST FLOOR AND CARPET 2 ND FLOOR,PETS WELCOME WITH PET FEE,CLOSE TO TURNPIKE,EASY TO SHOW PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT!! TENANT
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23747 SW 117th Pl
23747 Southwest 117th Place, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Gorgeous 2 story townhouse in beautiful Silver Palms community. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, and half bath downstairs. Tiled throughout on 1st floor. New flooring on stairs and all 2nd floor. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11009 SW 239th St
11009 SW 239th St, Princeton, FL
Unit has 3 bedrooms downstairs, and a 350+ sq ft loft upstairs (4th bedroom). 2 full bathrooms downstairs. floors downstairs are polished concrete, upstairs is carpet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
13371 SW 254 ter
13371 Southwest 254th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Remodeled home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, new kitchen cabinets and counters. Fully remodeled. Featuring large backyard with plenty of room for a boat or trailer.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11488 SW 235th St
11488 Southwest 235th Street, Princeton, FL
Beautiful single family home in quiet neighborhood of Silver Palms. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Half bathroom is conveniently located downstairs for guest.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23736 SW 117th Pl
23736 Southwest 117th Place, Princeton, FL
RESORT STYLE SILVER PALMS! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse with lake views. Tile on first floor, carpeting on second floor, fenced-in patio with pavers, Security Alarm system. Community offers security guard patrol.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23061 SW 114th Path
23061 Southwest 114th Path, Princeton, FL
A beautiful 4/3 partially furnished home near Somerset Academy, Publix shopping center in a happy and family oriented neighborhood. No carpets, brand new home with all new appliances and an outdoor concrete slab perfect for any outside events.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11367 SW 234th St
11367 Southwest 234th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Come to live at this beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with 1 car garage, auto garage door with keypad entry. Tiled downstairs.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11425 SW 253rd St
11425 Southwest 253rd Street, Princeton, FL
Beautiful townhome in Artesa. 4 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, nice porcelain floors throughout the house, wood stairs, stainless appliances, one car garage, fenced back yard. Nice clubhouse with pool and playground.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
10830 SW 240th St
10830 Southwest 240th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
GREAT TOWNHOUSE IN BLUEWATERS COMMUNITY, NICE LAYOUT THAT INCLUDES A FAMILY ROOM, 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, PATIO, 2 PARKING SPACES, TILED DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPETED UPSTAIRS, PERFECT PLACE FOR A FAMILY, ONLY WELL QUALIFIED TENANTS.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
22527 SW 102nd Path
22527 Southwest 102nd Path, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2004 built home in Cutler Bay. Just painted light and bright. Barrel tile roof. Wonderful kitchen with eat in bar and open onto ample family room. Glass doors give way to tiled patio. Neutral tile through out.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
13916 Southwest 278th Lane
13916 Southwest 278th Lane, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2349 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Goulds
1 Unit Available
12216 SW 215 Terrace
12216 Southwest 215th Terrace, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1142 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with tile throughout, master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom, central AC and fenced yard. HOA approval required No pets allowed
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Goulds
1 Unit Available
22737 SW 128th Ave
22737 Southwest 128th Avenue, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. TILE FLOORS ALL HOUSE. BLINDS. LOT VERY NICE .
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9999 SW 222nd St
9999 Southwest 222nd Street, Cutler Bay, FL
Spacious and ready to move in! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, living rm, dining rm, family room, gas water heater, screened in patio, 2 car garage, 2 parking spaces in front of the property, accordion shutters, community pool and playground
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
27913 SW 139th Path
27913 Southwest 139th Path, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large 3/2.5 two story townhouse with 1 car garage. Easy access to turnpike, US1 and Homestead, & air force base. Clubhouse with pool and gym.
