apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM
105 Apartments for rent in Princeton, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
25052 SW 115th Ave
25052 Southwest 115th Avenue, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1828 sqft
Amazing Townhouse 3Be/2.5Ba A MUST SEE! - Property Id: 179233 A MUST SEE!!! Like New Townhouse- do not miss this opportunity to live in this beautiful townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths upstairs kitchen w/ granite, new s/s appliances, pantry.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23971 SW 109th Path
23971 SW 109th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Amazing new construction villa!!! 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 216914 A MUST SEE!!!! ...
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
12422 SW 250th Ter
12422 Southwest 250th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
REMODELED KITCHEN, WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED, ALL TILE TRHOUGH , ONE STORY HOME WITH COVERED TERRACE PERFECT FOR FAMILY FENCE PATIO, PETS OK, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH A WALKING PANTRY, KITCHEN OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM, FORMAL DINING AND
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11476 SW 248th Ln
11476 Southwest 248th Lane, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1668 sqft
Amazing New Townhouse at Artesa 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 178913 Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath villa with 2 car spaces, at Artesa.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
24204 SW 109th Path
24204 Southwest 109th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Amazing Single Home at Bluewaters 3be/2ba - Property Id: 205944 A must see!!!....
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
10773 SW 229th St
10773 Southwest 229th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
WELCOME HOME!! Beautiful, Spectacular and spacious single-family home with a huge backyard for rent!! This property is complete with brand new floors, kitchen, and appliances including a double door stainless steel refrigerator.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11701 SW 253rd St
11701 Southwest 253rd Street, Princeton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Amazing NEXT-GEN LAKE FRONT Home featuring 5 bedroom 3 bath and half bathroom with space for an RV or BOAT to park and a Complete one bedroom In-laws quarters in the very desirable Private Gated Community of Coco Palms Estate aka Artesa by Lennar
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
13944 SW 259th Way
13944 Southwest 259th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand new 4 Bedrooms 3 1/2 Bathrooms townhouse One 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Concrete walls and roof. Impact windows and doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz counter tops. Tile floors throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
24864 SW 129th Path
24864 Southwest 129th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This lovely home is located in Princeton, within the Chanti Clare community. The home is in a very quiet neighborhood. The house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a very spacious yard. The property has tile and carpeting throughout the home.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
24055 SW 108th Ave
24055 Southwest 108th Avenue, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Delightful townhouse on scenic lake community. Spacious interior layout with indoor laundry area, open kitchen, tiled downstairs. Move in ready and fast HOA approval. Walking distance from schools and supermarket shopping center.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11436 SW 238th St
11436 Southwest 238th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
13920 SW 259th Way
13920 Southwest 259th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand new 4 BD/3 1/2 BA townhouse (1 BD/1BA downstairs) built to endure any hurricane safely with ease & comfort: concrete walls & roof, high impact windows & doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11009 SW 239th St
11009 SW 239th St, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit has 3 bedrooms downstairs, and a 350+ sq ft loft upstairs (4th bedroom). 2 full bathrooms downstairs. floors downstairs are polished concrete, upstairs is carpet.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11488 SW 235th St
11488 Southwest 235th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful single family home in quiet neighborhood of Silver Palms. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Half bathroom is conveniently located downstairs for guest.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23061 SW 114th Path
23061 Southwest 114th Path, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
A beautiful 4/3 partially furnished home near Somerset Academy, Publix shopping center in a happy and family oriented neighborhood. No carpets, brand new home with all new appliances and an outdoor concrete slab perfect for any outside events.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
10830 SW 240th St
10830 Southwest 240th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
GREAT TOWNHOUSE IN BLUEWATERS COMMUNITY, NICE LAYOUT THAT INCLUDES A FAMILY ROOM, 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, PATIO, 2 PARKING SPACES, TILED DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPETED UPSTAIRS, PERFECT PLACE FOR A FAMILY, ONLY WELL QUALIFIED TENANTS.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11538 SW 254th St
11538 Southwest 254th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1770 sqft
Amazing Townhouse in Artesa Community 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 179223 A MUST SEE!!! Beautiful Townhouse in Artesa one of the newest communities of Lennar! 3/2.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
27603 SW 133rd Ave
27603 Southwest 133rd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
New Construction multi-gen home renting In-Laws Quarters. Full 1 bed 1 bath with kitchenette, living area, private entrance, parking, all utilities Included. Full size washer and dryer inside unit. Accordian shutters, no carpet. Easy to show.
1 of 66
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
10417 SW 231st Ter
10417 SW 231st Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Gorgeous Single Family Home in Enclave community at Cutler Bay.Three minutes away from Turnpike exit 11 and four miles from Black Point Park and Marina. This beautiful home has two story with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Goulds
22210 SW 113 COURT
22210 Southwest 113th Court, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE-BIG BACK YARD FENCE IN
1 of 3
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
22133 SW 103rd Pl
22133 SW 103rd Ave, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1518 sqft
Spacious townhome in a gated community cutler bay - Property Id: 237403 Spacious townhome in a gated community. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs and half a bath downstairs. Downstairs has tile flooring, bedrooms have carpet.
1 of 15
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
27040 SW 119th Ct
27040 Southwest 119th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1742 sqft
Spacious home ready for move in. The modern kitchen offers full appliances, updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops with plenty of storage space. The living room is spacious and great for entertaining.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
