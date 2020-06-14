Apartment List
139 Apartments for rent in Princeton, FL with garage

Princeton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
13371 SW 254 ter
13371 Southwest 254th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, new kitchen cabinets and counters. Fully remodeled. Featuring large backyard with plenty of room for a boat or trailer.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23736 SW 117th Pl
23736 Southwest 117th Place, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
RESORT STYLE SILVER PALMS! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse with lake views. Tile on first floor, carpeting on second floor, fenced-in patio with pavers, Security Alarm system. Community offers security guard patrol.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11367 SW 234th St
11367 Southwest 234th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Come to live at this beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with 1 car garage, auto garage door with keypad entry. Tiled downstairs.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11425 SW 253rd St
11425 Southwest 253rd Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful townhome in Artesa. 4 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, nice porcelain floors throughout the house, wood stairs, stainless appliances, one car garage, fenced back yard. Nice clubhouse with pool and playground.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
22527 SW 102nd Path
22527 Southwest 102nd Path, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2004 built home in Cutler Bay. Just painted light and bright. Barrel tile roof. Wonderful kitchen with eat in bar and open onto ample family room. Glass doors give way to tiled patio. Neutral tile through out.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Goulds
1 Unit Available
22737 SW 128th Ave
22737 Southwest 128th Avenue, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2020 BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. TILE FLOORS ALL HOUSE. BLINDS. LOT VERY NICE .

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9999 SW 222nd St
9999 Southwest 222nd Street, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious and ready to move in! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, living rm, dining rm, family room, gas water heater, screened in patio, 2 car garage, 2 parking spaces in front of the property, accordion shutters, community pool and playground

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
27913 SW 139th Path
27913 Southwest 139th Path, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large 3/2.5 two story townhouse with 1 car garage. Easy access to turnpike, US1 and Homestead, & air force base. Clubhouse with pool and gym.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Richmond West
5 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Palmetto Bay
40 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
967 NE 36th Ave
967 NE 36th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Live in one of the most desirable family oriented community at Homestead. Pool, Gym and Guard Gate. Two Floors House with Four Bedrooms. Spacious living, dining and family room. New vinyl in bedrooms, tile on first Floor. Home ready to move in.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
1976 Southeast 23rd Road
1976 Southeast 23rd Road, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1860 sqft
1976 Southeast 23rd Road, Homestead, FL 33035 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14512 SW 168th Ter
14512 Southwest 168th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome to this Brand new remodeled very nice 3 bedroom / 2 bath Single Family Home located in Richmond Homes. Property is immaculate, features tile flooring throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Property has updated bathrooms and kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14912 SW 176th Ter
14912 Southwest 176th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS AND MODERN 3 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN THE COMMUNITY OF VENETIAN PARC, 2 CAR GARAGE, TITLE AND VINIL FLOORS, SPACIOUS ROOMS THROUGHOUT, JACUZZI, SEPARATE SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS ON MASTER.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20761 Southwest 80th Court - 1
20761 Southwest 80th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, with garage in Cutler Bay. Huge master bedroom with balcony, walk in closet. Private Fenced back yard. 1 car garage. Plenty of guess parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
12001 SW 274th St
12001 Southwest 274th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1727 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. FEATURES LARGE YARD, TILE FLOORS AND CENTRAL A/C. ONE PET ALLOWED, NO SIZE RESTRICTIONS (NO AGGRESSIVE BREED) - $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
21298 SW 91 ave
21298 Southwest 91st Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath corner home in Lakes by the Bay. Walk in to large open living room and dining combo. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with white wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Opens onto huge family room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
17650 SW 154th Pl
17650 Southwest 154th Place, Richmond West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Most beautiful, Spacious two-story single family home with 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms. Community features Clubhouse, Pool, Gym and Playground. Master bathroom with his & her's sinks, separate bathtub and shower.
City Guide for Princeton, FL

Princeton was named by Gaston Drake who graduated from Princeton University in Princeton, NJ. He chose to paint many of the town’s buildings the school colors – orange and black. Obsessed, much?

Go nearly as far south as you can go in Florida and you’ll hit Princeton –- a city with the same name as the legendary Ivy League Institution but little else similar to the New Jersey college town. Princeton is in Miami-Dade County and it is a small residential town that started as a depot along the Florida East Coast Railroad in the early 1900s. Princeton itself is tiny – only about 7 miles of land. But the population is over 20,000 people and it’s a much cheaper place to live that in Miami proper. The area is still burgeoning and while not unsafe, it’s certainly no South Beach. People say if you want to send your kids to school in Princeton, don’t – send them to a private school or a public school in a better district instead. Princeton Christian School is a good alternative in the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Princeton, FL

Princeton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

