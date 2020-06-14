139 Apartments for rent in Princeton, FL with garage
Princeton was named by Gaston Drake who graduated from Princeton University in Princeton, NJ. He chose to paint many of the town’s buildings the school colors – orange and black. Obsessed, much?
Go nearly as far south as you can go in Florida and you’ll hit Princeton –- a city with the same name as the legendary Ivy League Institution but little else similar to the New Jersey college town. Princeton is in Miami-Dade County and it is a small residential town that started as a depot along the Florida East Coast Railroad in the early 1900s. Princeton itself is tiny – only about 7 miles of land. But the population is over 20,000 people and it’s a much cheaper place to live that in Miami proper. The area is still burgeoning and while not unsafe, it’s certainly no South Beach. People say if you want to send your kids to school in Princeton, don’t – send them to a private school or a public school in a better district instead. Princeton Christian School is a good alternative in the area. See more
Princeton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.