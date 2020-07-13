Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

226 Apartments for rent in Princeton, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Princeton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23971 SW 109th Path
23971 SW 109th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Amazing new construction villa!!! 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 216914 A MUST SEE!!!! ...

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23111 Southwest 112th Place
23111 Southwest 112th Place, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1660 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
12422 SW 250th Ter
12422 Southwest 250th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
REMODELED KITCHEN, WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED, ALL TILE TRHOUGH , ONE STORY HOME WITH COVERED TERRACE PERFECT FOR FAMILY FENCE PATIO, PETS OK, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH A WALKING PANTRY, KITCHEN OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM, FORMAL DINING AND

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
10773 SW 229th St
10773 Southwest 229th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
WELCOME HOME!! Beautiful, Spectacular and spacious single-family home with a huge backyard for rent!! This property is complete with brand new floors, kitchen, and appliances including a double door stainless steel refrigerator.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11701 SW 253rd St
11701 Southwest 253rd Street, Princeton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Amazing NEXT-GEN LAKE FRONT Home featuring 5 bedroom 3 bath and half bathroom with space for an RV or BOAT to park and a Complete one bedroom In-laws quarters in the very desirable Private Gated Community of Coco Palms Estate aka Artesa by Lennar

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
24864 SW 118 Place
24864 Southwest 118th Place, Princeton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home in Hemingway Point.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
24363 SW 113th Ave
24363 Southwest 113th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful two story SFH for rent in Miami. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms in sought after Silver Palms Community. Features spacious master suite. Pets Ok, and military service members welcome. Easy access to Turnpike and US1, easy to show!

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
13371 SW 254 ter
13371 Southwest 254th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, new kitchen cabinets and counters. Fully remodeled. Featuring large backyard with plenty of room for a boat or trailer.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23744 SW 108th Ct
23744 Southwest 108th Court, Princeton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful two story home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms fully remodeled, living and dining room. great Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, Burglar alarm included with service.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
13944 SW 259th Way
13944 Southwest 259th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand new 4 Bedrooms 3 1/2 Bathrooms townhouse One 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Concrete walls and roof. Impact windows and doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz counter tops. Tile floors throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
24864 SW 129th Path
24864 Southwest 129th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This lovely home is located in Princeton, within the Chanti Clare community. The home is in a very quiet neighborhood. The house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a very spacious yard. The property has tile and carpeting throughout the home.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
13920 SW 259th Way
13920 Southwest 259th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand new 4 BD/3 1/2 BA townhouse (1 BD/1BA downstairs) built to endure any hurricane safely with ease & comfort: concrete walls & roof, high impact windows & doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11009 SW 239th St
11009 SW 239th St, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit has 3 bedrooms downstairs, and a 350+ sq ft loft upstairs (4th bedroom). 2 full bathrooms downstairs. floors downstairs are polished concrete, upstairs is carpet.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
10830 SW 240th St
10830 Southwest 240th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
GREAT TOWNHOUSE IN BLUEWATERS COMMUNITY, NICE LAYOUT THAT INCLUDES A FAMILY ROOM, 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, PATIO, 2 PARKING SPACES, TILED DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPETED UPSTAIRS, PERFECT PLACE FOR A FAMILY, ONLY WELL QUALIFIED TENANTS.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
27603 SW 133rd Ave
27603 Southwest 133rd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
New Construction multi-gen home renting In-Laws Quarters. Full 1 bed 1 bath with kitchenette, living area, private entrance, parking, all utilities Included. Full size washer and dryer inside unit. Accordian shutters, no carpet. Easy to show.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
10417 SW 231st Ter
10417 SW 231st Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Gorgeous Single Family Home in Enclave community at Cutler Bay.Three minutes away from Turnpike exit 11 and four miles from Black Point Park and Marina. This beautiful home has two story with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
28 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
29 Units Available
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1283 sqft
This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
City Guide for Princeton, FL

Princeton was named by Gaston Drake who graduated from Princeton University in Princeton, NJ. He chose to paint many of the town’s buildings the school colors – orange and black. Obsessed, much?

Go nearly as far south as you can go in Florida and you’ll hit Princeton –- a city with the same name as the legendary Ivy League Institution but little else similar to the New Jersey college town. Princeton is in Miami-Dade County and it is a small residential town that started as a depot along the Florida East Coast Railroad in the early 1900s. Princeton itself is tiny – only about 7 miles of land. But the population is over 20,000 people and it’s a much cheaper place to live that in Miami proper. The area is still burgeoning and while not unsafe, it’s certainly no South Beach. People say if you want to send your kids to school in Princeton, don’t – send them to a private school or a public school in a better district instead. Princeton Christian School is a good alternative in the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Princeton, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Princeton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

