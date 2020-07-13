/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
287 Apartments for rent in Princeton, FL with pool
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23111 Southwest 112th Place
23111 Southwest 112th Place, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1660 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11476 SW 248th Ln
11476 Southwest 248th Lane, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1668 sqft
Amazing New Townhouse at Artesa 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 178913 Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath villa with 2 car spaces, at Artesa.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace
11823 Southwest 233rd Terrace, Princeton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3340 sqft
11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33032 - 5 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11701 SW 253rd St
11701 Southwest 253rd Street, Princeton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Amazing NEXT-GEN LAKE FRONT Home featuring 5 bedroom 3 bath and half bathroom with space for an RV or BOAT to park and a Complete one bedroom In-laws quarters in the very desirable Private Gated Community of Coco Palms Estate aka Artesa by Lennar
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
24363 SW 113th Ave
24363 Southwest 113th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful two story SFH for rent in Miami. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms in sought after Silver Palms Community. Features spacious master suite. Pets Ok, and military service members welcome. Easy access to Turnpike and US1, easy to show!
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11436 SW 238th St
11436 Southwest 238th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11488 SW 235th St
11488 Southwest 235th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful single family home in quiet neighborhood of Silver Palms. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Half bathroom is conveniently located downstairs for guest.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22449 SW 102nd Ave
22449 Southwest 102nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing Townhouse in Cutler Bay 4Be/3.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1324 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1283 sqft
This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
64 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Richmond West
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
154 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
899 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
65 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1501 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
28800 Southwest 163rd Court
28800 Southwest 163rd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,165
3578 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
21351 Southwest 129th Court
21351 Southwest 129th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2435 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
9064 Southwest 214th Street
9064 Southwest 214th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
2460 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Similar Pages
Princeton 3 BedroomsPrinceton Apartments with BalconyPrinceton Apartments with GaragePrinceton Apartments with Gym
Princeton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrinceton Apartments with ParkingPrinceton Apartments with PoolPrinceton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FL