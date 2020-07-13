/
pet friendly apartments
108 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Princeton, FL
Princeton
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Princeton
25052 SW 115th Ave
25052 Southwest 115th Avenue, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1828 sqft
Amazing Townhouse 3Be/2.5Ba A MUST SEE! - Property Id: 179233 A MUST SEE!!! Like New Townhouse- do not miss this opportunity to live in this beautiful townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths upstairs kitchen w/ granite, new s/s appliances, pantry.
Princeton
23971 SW 109th Path
23971 SW 109th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Amazing new construction villa!!! 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 216914 A MUST SEE!!!! ...
Princeton
23111 Southwest 112th Place
23111 Southwest 112th Place, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1660 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Princeton
12422 SW 250th Ter
12422 Southwest 250th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
REMODELED KITCHEN, WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED, ALL TILE TRHOUGH , ONE STORY HOME WITH COVERED TERRACE PERFECT FOR FAMILY FENCE PATIO, PETS OK, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH A WALKING PANTRY, KITCHEN OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM, FORMAL DINING AND
Princeton
11476 SW 248th Ln
11476 Southwest 248th Lane, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1668 sqft
Amazing New Townhouse at Artesa 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 178913 Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath villa with 2 car spaces, at Artesa.
Princeton
24204 SW 109th Path
24204 Southwest 109th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Amazing Single Home at Bluewaters 3be/2ba - Property Id: 205944 A must see!!!....
Princeton
24363 SW 113th Ave
24363 Southwest 113th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful two story SFH for rent in Miami. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms in sought after Silver Palms Community. Features spacious master suite. Pets Ok, and military service members welcome. Easy access to Turnpike and US1, easy to show!
Princeton
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
Princeton
11538 SW 254th St
11538 Southwest 254th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1770 sqft
Amazing Townhouse in Artesa Community 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 179223 A MUST SEE!!! Beautiful Townhouse in Artesa one of the newest communities of Lennar! 3/2.
22133 SW 103rd Pl
22133 SW 103rd Ave, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1518 sqft
Spacious townhome in a gated community cutler bay - Property Id: 237403 Spacious townhome in a gated community. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs and half a bath downstairs. Downstairs has tile flooring, bedrooms have carpet.
27040 SW 119th Ct
27040 Southwest 119th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
Spacious home ready for move in. The modern kitchen offers full appliances, updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops with plenty of storage space. The living room is spacious and great for entertaining.
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1283 sqft
This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.
Richmond Naval Air Station
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Richmond West
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Palmetto Bay
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Richmond Naval Air Station
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
Cutler Bay
20765 SW 89th Ave
20765 Southwest 89th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,790
3000 sqft
" Spacious 5bd/3bth, on corner lot in upscale "Cantamar Community" of Cutler Bay.
28800 Southwest 163rd Court
28800 Southwest 163rd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,165
3578 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
