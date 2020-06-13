85 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Princeton, FL
Princeton was named by Gaston Drake who graduated from Princeton University in Princeton, NJ. He chose to paint many of the town’s buildings the school colors – orange and black. Obsessed, much?
Go nearly as far south as you can go in Florida and you’ll hit Princeton –- a city with the same name as the legendary Ivy League Institution but little else similar to the New Jersey college town. Princeton is in Miami-Dade County and it is a small residential town that started as a depot along the Florida East Coast Railroad in the early 1900s. Princeton itself is tiny – only about 7 miles of land. But the population is over 20,000 people and it’s a much cheaper place to live that in Miami proper. The area is still burgeoning and while not unsafe, it’s certainly no South Beach. People say if you want to send your kids to school in Princeton, don’t – send them to a private school or a public school in a better district instead. Princeton Christian School is a good alternative in the area. See more
