/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM
11 Luxury Apartments for rent in Princeton, FL
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7330 SW 105th Ter
7330 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
6329 sqft
A MUST SEE Prestigious Residence 6Be/6Ba - Property Id: 180423 A MUST SEE!!!...Prestigious contemporary residence nestled in the heart of North Pinecrest. Features double height living room bringing in plenty natural light.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
9010 SW 68th Ave
9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4418 sqft
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960 A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10300 SW 64th Ave #0
10300 Southwest 64th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
7 Bedrooms
$14,000
7497 sqft
Contemporary masterpiece. This 7 bed 6/1 bath mansion sitting on an ample 1.45 acre lot in the heart of North Pinecrest has it all. Top of the line PGT doors/windows, exterior wall resurfacing & a brand new concrete pad driveway w Mexican rocks.
1 of 88
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6396 SW 96th St
6396 Southwest 96th Street, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,500
Modern minimalist luxury gem rambling across lush, gated 1+ acre in NE Pinecrest. Living spaces are very large, filled w/natural light via picture windows. Porcelain floors & 3 A/C zones keep the house cost-efficiently cool.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gables by The Sea
12855 RED ROAD
12855 SW 57th Ave, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
CUSTOM MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN GATED COMMUNITY OF GABLES BY THE SEA. 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM WITH BATH ON POOL LEVEL.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6760 SW Chapman Field
6760 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$19,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style. Two story custom Pinecrest home. Floor to ceiling impact windows and doors. Tennis court and covered terrace, overlooking pool, garden and pool house. Den, Gym Room and Sauna. Main House: 7 bedroom 7 bathroom and 1/2.
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6000 SW 120th St
6000 Southwest 120th Street, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
This unique architecture, in lush 1 acre lot in the heart of South Florida. Pinecrest premiere location in MiamiDade County.
1 of 88
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gables by The Sea
1036 Lugo Ave
1036 Lugo Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
6 Bedrooms
$13,000
Tropical modern 6bd 6.1bth waterfront luxury rental in coveted Gables by the Sea guard-gated community along Biscayne Bay. Single story totally updated open & spacious floor plan w/3085 SF liv area on 11,500 sf lot.
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gables by The Sea
12755 SW 57th Ave
12755 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
8 Bedrooms
$16,000
this impressive 8 bedroom, 7.5 bathroom property. Top of the line kitchen, granite counter tops, premium cabinetry. All bedrooms include closets, walk in closets. Open-air oasis with pool, under shaded outdoor pergola
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
17805 SW 158th St
17805 Southwest 158th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
8 Bedrooms
$15,000
5 ACRE ESTATE IN LINDBERGS LANDING, AN AVIATION FA35 COMMUNITY WITH 4000 GRASS RUNWAY LOCATED IN REDLAND, MIAMI'S AGRICULTURAL COMMUNITY.HIGH END CONTEMPORARY 8 BED/7.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hammock Oaks
621 Destacada Avenue
621 Destacada Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
6 Bedrooms
$13,700
Stunning and immaculately maintained two story cul-de-sac home, nestled in the exclusive 15-home gated community in Coral Gables. Traditional 6 bedrooms/6.5 bathrooms home remodeled in 2007. Spacious master suite with den & spa-like bathroom.
Similar Pages
Princeton 3 BedroomsPrinceton Apartments with BalconyPrinceton Apartments with GaragePrinceton Apartments with Gym
Princeton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrinceton Apartments with ParkingPrinceton Apartments with PoolPrinceton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FL