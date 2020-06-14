Apartment List
FL
/
princeton
/
apartments with gym
134 Apartments for rent in Princeton, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Princeton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane Apt #0, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11436 SW 238th St
11436 Southwest 238th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23747 SW 117th Pl
23747 Southwest 117th Place, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Gorgeous 2 story townhouse in beautiful Silver Palms community. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, and half bath downstairs. Tiled throughout on 1st floor. New flooring on stairs and all 2nd floor. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11488 SW 235th St
11488 Southwest 235th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful single family home in quiet neighborhood of Silver Palms. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Half bathroom is conveniently located downstairs for guest.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23736 SW 117th Pl
23736 Southwest 117th Place, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
RESORT STYLE SILVER PALMS! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse with lake views. Tile on first floor, carpeting on second floor, fenced-in patio with pavers, Security Alarm system. Community offers security guard patrol.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11367 SW 234th St
11367 Southwest 234th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Come to live at this beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with 1 car garage, auto garage door with keypad entry. Tiled downstairs.
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
27913 SW 139th Path
27913 Southwest 139th Path, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large 3/2.5 two story townhouse with 1 car garage. Easy access to turnpike, US1 and Homestead, & air force base. Clubhouse with pool and gym.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.
1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Richmond West
5 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Palmetto Bay
40 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,164
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Palmetto Bay
40 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Palmetto Bay
155 Units Available
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,570
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
10192 SW 199
10192 Southwest 199th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
8 sqft
Comfortable and spacious 3/2. Over 8K sq. ft. lot and side space large enough to park boat or R.V. Centrally located at only walking distance from shopping center with clothing, groceries store and gym.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
970 NE 33rd Ter
970 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 bedrooms 2 baths condo on second floor. Located in the beautiful Monterrey at Malibu Bay. Near shopping centers, Homestead hospital, restaurants and schools. Close to the Turnpike, within minutes from the Florida Keys. Clubhouse with pool and gym.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
967 NE 36th Ave
967 NE 36th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Live in one of the most desirable family oriented community at Homestead. Pool, Gym and Guard Gate. Two Floors House with Four Bedrooms. Spacious living, dining and family room. New vinyl in bedrooms, tile on first Floor. Home ready to move in.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue Apt #102-26, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Huge beautiful Townhouse for Rent!!!.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14912 SW 176th Ter
14912 Southwest 176th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS AND MODERN 3 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN THE COMMUNITY OF VENETIAN PARC, 2 CAR GARAGE, TITLE AND VINIL FLOORS, SPACIOUS ROOMS THROUGHOUT, JACUZZI, SEPARATE SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS ON MASTER.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22511 SW 88th Pl
22511 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT 3 BR & 2.5 BA, LOCATED AT “WATERWAYS” GATED COMMUNITY ”ISLAND AT BAY SHORE" RESORT STYLE AMENITIES; CLUBHOUSE, INFINITY POOL, CHILDREN’S PLAY PARK, MEETING ROOM & FITNESS CENTER.
City Guide for Princeton, FL

Princeton was named by Gaston Drake who graduated from Princeton University in Princeton, NJ. He chose to paint many of the town’s buildings the school colors – orange and black. Obsessed, much?

Go nearly as far south as you can go in Florida and you’ll hit Princeton –- a city with the same name as the legendary Ivy League Institution but little else similar to the New Jersey college town. Princeton is in Miami-Dade County and it is a small residential town that started as a depot along the Florida East Coast Railroad in the early 1900s. Princeton itself is tiny – only about 7 miles of land. But the population is over 20,000 people and it’s a much cheaper place to live that in Miami proper. The area is still burgeoning and while not unsafe, it’s certainly no South Beach. People say if you want to send your kids to school in Princeton, don’t – send them to a private school or a public school in a better district instead. Princeton Christian School is a good alternative in the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Princeton, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Princeton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

