furnished apartments
17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Princeton, FL
Last updated June 14 at 01:52am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane Apt #0, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23061 SW 114th Path
23061 Southwest 114th Path, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
A beautiful 4/3 partially furnished home near Somerset Academy, Publix shopping center in a happy and family oriented neighborhood. No carpets, brand new home with all new appliances and an outdoor concrete slab perfect for any outside events.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2525 SE 19th Pl
2525 Southeast 19th Place, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL FIRST FLOOR LAKEFRONT CONDO. AVAILABLE ONLY 4/1/2020-10/31/2020. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den corner unit with beautiful lake view.
Results within 10 miles of Princeton
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15261 SW 139th St
15261 Southwest 139th Street, Country Walk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2 sqft
Spectacular corner house, near shopping centers and turpike, has no association, swimming pool, fully furnished with furniture from El Dorado Furniture like new, security cameras monitored from the cell phone.
Last updated June 14 at 01:52am
1 Unit Available
1640 Southeast 23rd Way
1640 Southeast 23rd Way, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
1640 Southeast 23rd Way Apt #1640, Homestead, FL 33035 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed. FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 2.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7285 SW 90 ST
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO
15761 Southwest 101st Street, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Beautiful studio efficiency in luxurious and quiet Garden Hills Neighborhood. Private entrance on side of home. Spacious bedroom with elegant bathroom. Master bedroom converted to efficiency, with master bathroom. Includes shower and soaking tub.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34 SW 5th Ave
34 Southwest 5th Avenue, Florida City, FL
12 Bedrooms
$8,500
Gorgeous 9200sqft totally furnished property. Design decorated throughout with top features. Stainless steel kitchen with large pantry and separate laundry facilities, Formal dining with open access to outside porch for entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9048 SW 170th Pl
9048 Southwest 170th Place, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,200
Cozy private Studio, great location, offers kitchen with granite counter top, wood cabinets, tile through out, walking closet, private entrance.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9241 SW 101st Ave
9241 Southwest 101st Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 bedrooms/2 bedroom all utilities/internet/cable included in rent.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7280 SW 89th St
7280 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one bedroom / one bathroom apartment, completely furnished and equipped in the very heart of Downtown Dadeland. Modern kitchen with granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9838 SW 94th Ter
9838 Southwest 94th Terrace, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Large 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with enclosed den/home office + large game/entertainment room. Private, screened in pool area with heated pool, custom hot tub and custom barbecue/grill area. Large fenced in yard.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
26755 SW 202nd Ave
26755 Southwest 202nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Redland Estate Living! Completely furnished guest house attached to main house that is owner occupied, all you need to bring is your toothbrush! This house has all the amenities which include utilities with cable & internet, perimeter fencing &
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7785 SW 86th St
7785 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED Newly remodeled Apt. in gated community with security guards providing 24-7 protection. Professionally decorated 1 bedroom with 1 1/2 baths and private open balcony. Wall mounted flat screens in Living Room and Bedroom.
