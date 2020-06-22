All apartments in Port St. Lucie
386 Southwest Homeland Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:41 PM

386 Southwest Homeland Road

386 Southwest Homeland Road · (321) 473-0160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

386 Southwest Homeland Road, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 Southwest Homeland Road have any available units?
386 Southwest Homeland Road has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
Is 386 Southwest Homeland Road currently offering any rent specials?
386 Southwest Homeland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 Southwest Homeland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 386 Southwest Homeland Road is pet friendly.
Does 386 Southwest Homeland Road offer parking?
No, 386 Southwest Homeland Road does not offer parking.
Does 386 Southwest Homeland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 386 Southwest Homeland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 Southwest Homeland Road have a pool?
Yes, 386 Southwest Homeland Road has a pool.
Does 386 Southwest Homeland Road have accessible units?
No, 386 Southwest Homeland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 386 Southwest Homeland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 386 Southwest Homeland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 386 Southwest Homeland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 386 Southwest Homeland Road does not have units with air conditioning.
