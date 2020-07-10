Apartment List
/
FL
/
port st lucie
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM

145 Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
Tradition Center for Innovation
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
Studio
$1,365
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1143 sqft
Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1259 sqft
Close to I-95 with access to Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie High School. Apartments include breakfast bars and custom cabinetry. Property amenities include lake views, outdoor exercise station and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
26 Units Available
Bedford Park
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,296
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1225 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings and expansive closets. Amenities include a gym, a game room and a tennis court. In Port St. Lucie, moments from Tradition Village Center.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
$
15 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
263 Units Available
Tradition Center for Innovation
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1274 sqft
The Atlantic Palms at Tradition combines distinctive upscale residences with a community dedicated to small-town living.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1540 SW Mockingbird Circle
1540 Southwest Mockingbird Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1944 sqft
NICE 3/2/2 LAKEFRONT HOME IN COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES. TILE FLOORS THROUGH OUT. OPEN LAYOUT, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL, BASIC CABLE. CLOSE TO ALL ST LUCIE WEST HAS TO OFFER. AVAILABLE NOW!

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
332 Northeast Cullman Court
332 Northeast Cullman Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage large yard Nice curb appeal property is Clean and ready for move in Pets allowed with restrictions No HOA Washer/dryer included Tenant pays al utilties All utilities and yard maintenance paid by tenant Tenant

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
668 SW Everett Ct
668 Southwest Everett Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to this 4 bed, 2 bath, 1.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Reserve
21029 SW Modena Way
21029 Southwest Modena Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1620 sqft
2 BR w/ den 2 BA 2 CG villa in the the PGA Verano community of PSL. - 2 BR 2 BA, 2 CG vila in the the PGA Verano community of PSL.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
873 SW Saltonstall Ter
873 Southwest Saltonstall Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1597 sqft
Beautiful home newly built in 2019 is ready for move in. The modern kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets with plenty of storage space. The inviting living room is spacious and great for entertaining.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2397 SE West Blackwell Drive
2397 Southeast West Blackwell Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1183 sqft
3/2/1 East of US 1 - This home is a three bedroom, two bath home with a one car garage. It is East of US Highway 1, conveniently located near by Green River Parkway.

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
750 SE Damask Avenue
750 Southeast Damask Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1760 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2150 SE Dolphin Road
2150 Southeast Dolphin Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1427 sqft
3/2/2 open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and large windows. Spacious home. Updated kitchen and baths. Enclosed lanai. Accordion shutters. Great neighborhood. Pets restricted. 1 pet only. 15lbs or less.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1533 SE Royal Green Circle
1533 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
886 sqft
Completely remodeled, beautiful and clean 2 bedrooms, 2 baths end unit, balcony overlooking pond. Granite, stainless steel, diagonal ceramic tiles throughout, all appliances, including washer, dryer in unit. Available August 17th.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4021 SW Rosser Boulevard
4021 Southwest Rosser Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1565 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4021 SW Rosser Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2518 SE Anchorage Cove
2518 Southeast Anchorage Cove, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1018 sqft
Waterfront Beauty! Fully Furnished Spacious 2/2 conveniently located in The Anchorage Cove, a Private Waterfront, unmanned gated Community. Spectacular Views of the St.

1 of 87

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Town Park at Tradition
11322 SW Barton Way
11322 Southwest Barton Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Florida lifestyle with this beautiful 2 bed/2 bath/den home with highly desirable features! Step into foyer to be greeted with custom wood work on the ceilings, ceramic tile flooring, and a large formal dining area.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2193 NW Padova Street
2193 NW Padova Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2643 sqft
This luxurious lakefront home in Vizcaya Falls features 3 bedrooms & a loft area. The first floor features a granite kitchen with great room, formal living and dining and a half bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a loft/den area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
559 SE Greenway Terrace
559 Southeast Greenway Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1908 sqft
Home being renovated. Large open floor plan with large screened porch. No showings until completed around Aug 1st

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2900 NW Treviso Circle
2900 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1477 sqft
This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2880 NW Treviso Circle
2880 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1477 sqft
his BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1311 SE Remington Court
1311 Southeast Remington Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1077 sqft
Move in ready den off master idea gym or office. Screened patio, screened community pool, cable, lawn service. Close to beach and hospital, shopping, crosstown parkway, small pet under 35 lbsBackground check and employment verification

July 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report. Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port St. Lucie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report. Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port St. Lucie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month

Port St. Lucie rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Port St. Lucie stand at $1,356 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,688 for a two-bedroom. Port St. Lucie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Port St. Lucie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Port St. Lucie

    As rents have increased moderately in Port St. Lucie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Port St. Lucie is less affordable for renters.

    • Port St. Lucie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,688 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Port St. Lucie's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Port St. Lucie than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Port St. Lucie is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort St. Lucie 3 BedroomsPort St. Lucie Apartments with BalconyPort St. Lucie Apartments with Garage
    Port St. Lucie Apartments with GymPort St. Lucie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort St. Lucie Apartments with ParkingPort St. Lucie Apartments with PoolPort St. Lucie Apartments with Washer-DryerPort St. Lucie Cheap Places
    Port St. Lucie Dog Friendly ApartmentsPort St. Lucie Furnished ApartmentsPort St. Lucie Luxury PlacesPort St. Lucie Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
    Lake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FL
    Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Institute of Technology
    Palm Beach Atlantic University