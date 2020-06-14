Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Port St. Lucie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Bedford Park
28 Units Available
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1225 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings and expansive closets. Amenities include a gym, a game room and a tennis court. In Port St. Lucie, moments from Tradition Village Center.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Tradition Center for Innovation
22 Units Available
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
Studio
$1,270
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1143 sqft
Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
35 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
5 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$723
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1118 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Tradition Center for Innovation
275 Units Available
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1274 sqft
The Atlantic Palms at Tradition combines distinctive upscale residences with a community dedicated to small-town living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
395 NW Sheffield Lane
395 Sheffield Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2930 sqft
Large House in Gated Golf Community - Amazing, almost 3000 sqft 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, spacious loft and super long lake views.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2145 NW Padova St
2145 NW Padova Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1920 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Single family home - Property Id: 282959 community of Vizcaya Falls in the Torino area. Tiles floors throughout living and wet area. Carpeted bedrooms. Security system, cable, internet comes with the home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
151 SW Palm Dr., Apt 304
151 Palm Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
Very private unit with golf course view. Ready to move in. Conveniently located in the heart of St. Lucie West, close to shops, restaurants, movies, minutes away from I-95, and the beautiful Florida beaches. Laundry inside.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
10151 SW Dolce Road
10151 Southwest Dolce Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1790 sqft
Beautiful Villa available w/ Great location at PGA Village (VERANO). Features 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths & 2 Car Garage. Open Floor plan with tile flooring. Master bedroom offers 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, roman tub and separate shower.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Town Park at Tradition
1 Unit Available
11252 SW Kingslake Circle
11252 SW Kingslake Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2472 sqft
TERRIFIC 2-STORY, 4BR+OFFICE (5TH BEDROOM), 3 BATH BEAUTY WITH LARGE FENCED BACKYARD. NO CARPET! TILE & BRAND NEW FLOORING THROUGH-OUT.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
190 NW Willow Grove Ave
190 Willow Grove Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Large home in closed gated Community with Great Amenities> Lease price includes Gas, Association Fees, Security, Amenities, Garbage Collection, Lawn Care 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Formal Dining/Living, Open Kitchen with Den/Family Room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Heritage Oaks
1 Unit Available
10972 SW Dunhill Court
10972 Southwest Dunhill Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1418 sqft
Wonderful Single Family home with 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Tile throughout, SS appliances, large rear patio with private backyard and an amazing clubhouse with community pool, gym, and social area.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
430 NW Lismore Lane
430 Lismore Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Beautiful home on private cul-de-sac overlooking preserve. Whole house generator! Plantation shutters, Tiled Florida room lanai. Florida room is AC'd.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2850 NW Treviso Circle
2850 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1477 sqft
This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
844 SW Munjack Circle
844 Southwest Munjack Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1777 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath rental home in Lake Charles. This home has tile throughout the living area, eat in kitchen, screened covered and furnished lanai, custom landscape.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
132 SW Peacock Blvd., Apt 206
132 Southwest Peacock Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
875 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom unit with screened balcony. Queen bed in bedroom with two spacious walk-in closets. Washer & dryer insie. Flat screen TV in living room. Great location minutes from I-95.

1 of 67

Last updated March 12 at 01:04am
Town Park at Tradition
1 Unit Available
11778 SW Bennington Circle
11778 SW Bennington Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2772 sqft
LOVELY 4/2.5/2 IN COMMUNITY OF TOWN PARK IN TRADITION. HOME HAS A LOFT, LARGE ROOMS AND PLENTY OF STORAGE. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS. THE COMMUNITY BOASTS REC CLUB, HEATED POOL, SPA, FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL, PICKLE BALL AND BOCCE.
Results within 1 mile of Port St. Lucie

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3693 NW Adriatic Ln 5-104
3693 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1074 sqft
First Floor Condo in Community that offer Resort Style Amenities - First floor, all tile with a screened in patio. Washer and Dryer in unit. You will also have access to community pool, spa, gym, indoor racquet ball room, tennis court.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3778 NW Adriatic Lane
3778 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1065 sqft
Absolutely beautiful GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with lake view. Ground floor for easy access. Close to clubhouse and swimming pool. Upgraded bathrooms. Fresh paint. Screened porch with view of lake.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
143 N Mediterranean Boulevard N
143 Mediterranean Blvd N, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1723 sqft
ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WHILE RLAXING ON YOU REAR SCREENED PORCH.THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CBS HOME BUILT 2016, FEATURES GREAT ROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY,GARAGE.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8908 Champions Way
8908 Champions Way, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2224 sqft
Lakefront beauty in PGA Village! This 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home with screened in patio and double garage is in pristine condition! Offered for an annual lease, you will enjoy the spacious room sizes and fabulous lakeside location that this home

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8938 First Tee Road
8938 First Tee Road, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2794 sqft
Beautiful ''Furnished & Decorated'' home on fabulous corner lot property with tranquil lake view. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, LG Den/office space & 2 Car Garage.
City Guide for Port St. Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie, Florida

With 164,603 residents counted with the 2010 census, Port St. Lucie comes in as the 9th largest city in Florida. Temperatures are rarely below the mid 50s in the winter and summers are warm and balmy in the mid to high 90s. The city offers something for everyone. With the cost of living being around 9% lower than the U.S. average, the city is a great place to live and not break the bank--thank goodness! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Port St. Lucie, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Port St. Lucie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

