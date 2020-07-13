Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL with parking

127 Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL with parking
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
25 Units Available
Bedford Park
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,296
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1225 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings and expansive closets. Amenities include a gym, a game room and a tennis court. In Port St. Lucie, moments from Tradition Village Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Tradition Center for Innovation
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
Studio
$1,365
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1143 sqft
Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1259 sqft
Close to I-95 with access to Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie High School. Apartments include breakfast bars and custom cabinetry. Property amenities include lake views, outdoor exercise station and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
179 Units Available
Parc at Gatlin Commons
1901 Southwest Aledo Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,372
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1386 sqft
At the Parc at Gatlin Commons, you are surrounded by all the simple elegance and comfort of a luxury resort. Our stunning Traditions apartments are set in the lush surroundings of Port St. Lucie.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
16 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
6 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1118 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
263 Units Available
Tradition Center for Innovation
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1274 sqft
The Atlantic Palms at Tradition combines distinctive upscale residences with a community dedicated to small-town living.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1401 Southwest Sudder Avenue
1401 Southwest Sudder Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1603 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
367 NW Placid Avenue
367 Northwest Placid Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Well maintained 3/2 in Port St Lucie. Vaulted ceilings in the main living area give this home the feel of being much bigger. A one car garage attached and a big fenced back yard with a nice screened in back porch.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1540 SW Mockingbird Circle
1540 Southwest Mockingbird Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1944 sqft
NICE 3/2/2 LAKEFRONT HOME IN COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES. TILE FLOORS THROUGH OUT. OPEN LAYOUT, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL, BASIC CABLE. CLOSE TO ALL ST LUCIE WEST HAS TO OFFER. AVAILABLE NOW!

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1701 SW Victor Lane
1701 Southwest Victor Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1610 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath open, split floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining and living room. Breakfast room off of kitchen that opens up into large family room. Newer carpet throughout the home. Large open patio with fenced yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1474 SW Santiago Avenue
1474 Southwest Santiago Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1203 sqft
Cozy 3 BR 2 BA 1 CG rental in western PSL.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
668 SW Everett Ct
668 Southwest Everett Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to this 4 bed, 2 bath, 1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1912 SE Grand Drive
1912 SE Grand Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1668 sqft
1912 SE Grand Drive Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage - subject to tenant criteria (RLNE5885449)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2397 SE West Blackwell Drive
2397 Southeast West Blackwell Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1183 sqft
3/2/1 East of US 1 - This home is a three bedroom, two bath home with a one car garage. It is East of US Highway 1, conveniently located near by Green River Parkway.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
750 SE Damask Avenue
750 Southeast Damask Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1760 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2150 SE Dolphin Road
2150 Southeast Dolphin Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1427 sqft
3/2/2 open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and large windows. Spacious home. Updated kitchen and baths. Enclosed lanai. Accordion shutters. Great neighborhood. Pets restricted. 1 pet only. 15lbs or less.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
471 Southwest Baoy Avenue
471 Southwest Baoy Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
1833 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1791 Southwest Alegre Street
1791 Southwest Allegre Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1833 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1134 Southwest Hamrock Avenue
1134 Southwest Hamrock Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1597 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
710 Northwest Rainbow Street
710 Northwest Rainbow Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
954 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2193 NW Padova Street
2193 NW Padova Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2643 sqft
This luxurious lakefront home in Vizcaya Falls features 3 bedrooms & a loft area. The first floor features a granite kitchen with great room, formal living and dining and a half bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a loft/den area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Port St. Lucie, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port St. Lucie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

