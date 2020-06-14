Apartment List
106 Furnished Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Tradition Center for Innovation
22 Units Available
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
Studio
$1,270
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1143 sqft
Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8924 SW Pepoli Way
8924 SW Pepoli Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1643 sqft
2 BR w/den, 2 BA, 2 CG just completed CBS home in the the PGA Verano - Amazing opportunity !! . Be the first to live in this 2 BR w/den, 2 BA, 2 CG just completed CBS home in the the PGA Verano community of PSL.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1352 SW Tadlock Ave
1352 Southwest Tadlock Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2297 sqft
Seasonal Rental in SW Port Saint Lucie - FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL TURNKEY RENTAL- AVAILABLE TO RENT MONTHLY. AVAILABLE MAY 1, 2020. $2400 off season, $3000 season.JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH. RELAX IN THIS 3/2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1941 SW Diamond St
1941 Southwest Diamond Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mobile Home 1941 SW Diamond St - Property Id: 273728 Trailer Mobile Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273728 Property Id 273728 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5832581)

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Promenade Square
1 Unit Available
10360 SW Stephanie Way
10360 Southwest Stephanie Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful remodeled condo with European interior design. Fully furnished with modern furniture ready for the season. Close to golf, the ball park, hospital, shopping and restaurants

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
173 SW Pisces Terrace
173 Southwest Pisces Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1144 sqft
Your home away from home just bring your toothbrush! Ideal fully furnished home for that seasonal vacation.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
844 SW Munjack Circle
844 Southwest Munjack Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1777 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath rental home in Lake Charles. This home has tile throughout the living area, eat in kitchen, screened covered and furnished lanai, custom landscape.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2450 SW Dalpina Road
2450 Southwest Dalpina Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2133 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL!!! This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Pool Home**Garage is Fully Air Conditioned & has Closets, Dry Bar, Ceiling Fans, & outlets for Cable**Garage can be easily Converted into Office,/ Media Room, or 5th bedroom**.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
893 SW Grand Reserves Boulevard
893 Southwest Grand Reserve Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2512 sqft
This Beautiful Three Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Car garage, Lake Front Pool home is available Fully furnished only! Tile in living areas, Granite and Stainless. Community, Pool and Lake views make this home very desirable.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
458 SE DOAT ST
458 Southeast Doat Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3Br/2Ba house with a Pool is available for rent on AUGUST 1st, 2020 for up to 6 months. Super quite and safe neighborhood, close to the city center, close to bars, restaurants, supermarkets, coffee shops, shopping. Fully furnished and fully equipped.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Lakes at Tradition
1 Unit Available
11473 SW Olmstead Drive
11473 Southwest Olmstead Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2487 sqft
There is no place like home .. Welcome to this lovely and tastefully decorated Key West 5/3/2 lakefront luxury/executive rental in desirable Lakes of Tradition. Breathtaking lake views & sunsets from the private screened porch.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Seasons at Tradition
1 Unit Available
11128 SW Birch Tree Circle
11128 Southwest Birch Tree Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1457 sqft
Spotless 2BR/2BA/2CG single family home available fully furnished/turnkey in the ever-popular gated community of Vitalia.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
132 SW Peacock Blvd., Apt 206
132 Southwest Peacock Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
875 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom unit with screened balcony. Queen bed in bedroom with two spacious walk-in closets. Washer & dryer insie. Flat screen TV in living room. Great location minutes from I-95.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3504 SE Sandpiper Circle
3504 Southeast Sandpiper Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1722 sqft
Fully furnished/turnkey 3/3 villa available immediately for rent. Prefer to do an annual rent at $1950 a month plus utilities but would consider a 6 month at an agreed to higher monthly rate. VIlla is completely updated.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1430 SE Delene Court
1430 Southeast Delene Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1638 sqft
Completely furnished, beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Move in ready! Washer/dryer in garage, huge front and backyard area. Large open floor plan including dining area, and 2 separate den/living rooms. This wont last long!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1414 SE Breton Lane
1414 Brenton Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2436 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home overlooking the lake and the 18th tee of the Santa Lucia RiverClub golf course. Offered as an ANNUAL fully furnished turnkey rental. The garage is NOT part of the rental space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Town Park at Tradition
1 Unit Available
11374 SW Wyndham Way
11374 Southwest Wyndham Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2158 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom+ Den Coral Springs model in Townpark Tradition. Fully Furnished unit with modern furniture. Perfect for anyone looking to rent for short period. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel high-end appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Crowberry Drive
1508 Southeast Crowberry Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1236 sqft
Available September 1 Great short term Pool home Fully Furnished

1 of 9

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
980 SE Breakwater Avenue
980 SE Breakwater Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1244 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CBS.. 2/2/2 FURNISHED - HEATED...POOL HOME - W/TV & INTERNET!! MOST EVERYTHING PAID FOR!!!! Looking for a beautiful place to rent, this well maintained screened in pool home offers all the amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Port St. Lucie

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
143 N Mediterranean Boulevard N
143 Mediterranean Blvd N, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1723 sqft
ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WHILE RLAXING ON YOU REAR SCREENED PORCH.THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CBS HOME BUILT 2016, FEATURES GREAT ROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY,GARAGE.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
9926 Perfect Drive
9926 Perfect Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1196 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH TWO BALCONIES OVERLOOKING THE 10TH FAIRWAY OF THE PGA RYDER GOLF COURSE AND LOCATED DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM COMMUNITY POOL. FULLY FURNISHED. SECOND BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN KITCHENETTE AND PRIVATE BATHROOM.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
18 Lake Vista Trail
18 Lake Vista Trail, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath furnished condo in Vista St Lucie. 55+ Community, 3 month lease minimum availble until December 31st. Hoa approval required. Come enjoy all the activities the community has to offer. Close to shopping, restaurants and beaches.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8938 First Tee Road
8938 First Tee Road, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2794 sqft
Beautiful ''Furnished & Decorated'' home on fabulous corner lot property with tranquil lake view. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, LG Den/office space & 2 Car Garage.

June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report. Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port St. Lucie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report. Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port St. Lucie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Port St. Lucie rents declined significantly over the past month

Port St. Lucie rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Port St. Lucie stand at $1,357 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,689 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Port St. Lucie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Port St. Lucie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Port St. Lucie

    As rents have increased moderately in Port St. Lucie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Port St. Lucie is less affordable for renters.

    • Port St. Lucie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,689 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% increase in Port St. Lucie.
    • While Port St. Lucie's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Port St. Lucie than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Port St. Lucie is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

