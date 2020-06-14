Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL with garage

Port St. Lucie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Tradition Center for Innovation
22 Units Available
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
Studio
$1,270
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1143 sqft
Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Tradition Center for Innovation
275 Units Available
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1274 sqft
The Atlantic Palms at Tradition combines distinctive upscale residences with a community dedicated to small-town living.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2720 SE Bishop Avenue
2720 Southeast Bishop Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Come See see this Beautiful Slice of Paradise. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and large fenced in yard with a salt water pool. Fully Furnished Home with freshly painted interior and exterior. New laminate flooring in the bedrooms.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
750 SE Damask Avenue
750 Southeast Damask Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1760 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1531 SW Hackensack Ave
1531 Southwest Hackensack Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
1531 SW Hackensack Ave Available 07/01/20 Cute and Clean 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Cute and Clean 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage In South Port St. Lucie. Perfect home for a commuter as it close to I95 and the Turnpike.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5952 Hann Drive
5952 Northwest Hann Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2448 sqft
Torino - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot backups to a canal.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1662 SE Collette Court
1662 Southeast Collette Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
1662 SE Collette Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with garage - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3270342)

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
807 SW Trouville Ave
807 Southwest Trouville Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage fenced yard home in SW side of the city - 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage fenced yard home in SW side of the city. Centrally located to good schools, shops. Dog friendly but no cats. 1440 living sqft, with no carpet.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
395 NW Sheffield Lane
395 Sheffield Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2930 sqft
Large House in Gated Golf Community - Amazing, almost 3000 sqft 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, spacious loft and super long lake views.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3226 SW Ronlea Place
3226 Southwest Ronlea Place, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
This 3/2/1 home in Parks Edge is close to everything and has just had new paint and new appliances (not shown) new kitchen cabinets and baths have been redone. Come see how comfy the owner has made this one!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1211 SW Wellington Avenue
1211 Southwest Wellington Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1770 sqft
Annual rental! Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home. with large open floor plan, large kitchen, washer/dryer, covered patio, large fenced yard, central a/c and tile throughout. Close to shopping, I95 and Turnpike

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
10151 SW Dolce Road
10151 Southwest Dolce Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1790 sqft
Beautiful Villa available w/ Great location at PGA Village (VERANO). Features 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths & 2 Car Garage. Open Floor plan with tile flooring. Master bedroom offers 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, roman tub and separate shower.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Town Park at Tradition
1 Unit Available
11252 SW Kingslake Circle
11252 SW Kingslake Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2472 sqft
TERRIFIC 2-STORY, 4BR+OFFICE (5TH BEDROOM), 3 BATH BEAUTY WITH LARGE FENCED BACKYARD. NO CARPET! TILE & BRAND NEW FLOORING THROUGH-OUT.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
190 NW Willow Grove Ave
190 Willow Grove Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Large home in closed gated Community with Great Amenities> Lease price includes Gas, Association Fees, Security, Amenities, Garbage Collection, Lawn Care 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Formal Dining/Living, Open Kitchen with Den/Family Room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11108 SW Sunrise Lake Drive
11108 Southwest Sunrise Lake Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1735 sqft
BANNYAN MODEL FROM MINTO HARBOR COLLECTION. It is in like new condition. Move in and enjoyed all the actives of Lake Park and Tradition. YOU WILL ENJOY THIS 2 BEDROOM GREAT ROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2783 SE Bluem Way
2783 Southeast Bluem Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2111 sqft
Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1331 SW Ingrassina Avenue
1331 Southwest Ingrassina Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1986 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 pool home with fenced back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Heritage Oaks
1 Unit Available
10972 SW Dunhill Court
10972 Southwest Dunhill Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1418 sqft
Wonderful Single Family home with 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Tile throughout, SS appliances, large rear patio with private backyard and an amazing clubhouse with community pool, gym, and social area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
150 SW Thornhill Drive
150 Southeast Thornhill Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1812 sqft
Awesome family home can be a possible 4th bedroom,Large open new Kitchen open to family room split floor plan, master has a spa tub & separate shower ,Larged fence back yard,Fruit Trees,shed.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Town Park at Tradition
1 Unit Available
11099 SW Wyndham Way
11099 Southwest Wyndham Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2821 sqft
Wonderful, unfurnished, Waterfront, 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage home located in Town Park in Tradition. Master Bedroom has stunning balcony overlooking the lake and an additional room that can be used as an office, nursery, sitting area, ect.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
549 Sw Aster Rd
549 Southwest Aster Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1830 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home with room for your family! Light and bright home centrally located in Port St Lucie close to shopping, restaurants with easy access to the turnpike, 95 and US1.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
357 SW Coconut Key Way
357 Southwest Coconut Key Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1552 sqft
Beautiful, super-clean 3/2/2 in desirable Lake Forest Pointe. Stainless appliances, Corian countertops and backsplash.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2265 SW Halissee Street
2265 Southwest Halisse Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1754 sqft
4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CBS HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, PERFECT LOCATION FOR COMMUTERS. KITCHEN HAS BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CARPET AND VINYL FLOORING.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Port St. Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

