Apartment List
/
FL
/
port st lucie
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:45 PM

106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Bedford Park
28 Units Available
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1225 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings and expansive closets. Amenities include a gym, a game room and a tennis court. In Port St. Lucie, moments from Tradition Village Center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Tradition Center for Innovation
24 Units Available
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1366 sqft
Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
4 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1118 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Tradition Center for Innovation
275 Units Available
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1274 sqft
The Atlantic Palms at Tradition combines distinctive upscale residences with a community dedicated to small-town living.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
438 Southeast Streamlet Avenue
438 Southeast Streamlet Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1875 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
407 SW Souris Ave
407 SW Souris Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
332 Northwest La Playa Street
332 Northwest La Playa Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1132 SW Bayamo Avenue
1132 Southwest Bayamo Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1604 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath with lots of tile plus a large Florida room and fenced yard

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1434 Southwest Broadview Street
1434 Southwest Broadview Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1775 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seasons at Tradition
1 Unit Available
11176 SW Birch Tree tree
11176 Southwest Birch Tree Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1572 sqft
Hot Property - (RLNE5827299)

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
395 NW Sheffield Lane
395 Sheffield Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2930 sqft
Large House in Gated Golf Community - Amazing, almost 3000 sqft 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, spacious loft and super long lake views.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2145 NW Padova St
2145 NW Padova Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1920 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Single family home - Property Id: 282959 community of Vizcaya Falls in the Torino area. Tiles floors throughout living and wet area. Carpeted bedrooms. Security system, cable, internet comes with the home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
360 NW Shoreline Circle
360 Shoreline Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1661 sqft
Cascades 55+ Seasonal Rental - Seasonal Rental! Available September -April. Gorgeous 3/2/2 with pool overlooking the lake. One tenant must be 55+. No one under 18. Master bedroom and 1 guest bedroom both have king sized beds.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
807 SW Trouville Ave
807 Southwest Trouville Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage fenced yard home in SW side of the city - 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage fenced yard home in SW side of the city. Centrally located to good schools, shops. Dog friendly but no cats. 1440 living sqft, with no carpet.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2808 Bucccaneer Circle
2808 Southeast Buccaneer Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/2/1 - Adorable 3/2/1 Home in Port St Lucie! Available 05/01/19 (RLNE4814440)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5952 Hann Drive
5952 Northwest Hann Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2448 sqft
Torino - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot backups to a canal.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
750 SE Damask Avenue
750 Southeast Damask Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1760 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1531 SW Hackensack Ave
1531 Southwest Hackensack Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
1531 SW Hackensack Ave Available 07/01/20 Cute and Clean 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Cute and Clean 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage In South Port St. Lucie. Perfect home for a commuter as it close to I95 and the Turnpike.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1352 SW Tadlock Ave
1352 Southwest Tadlock Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2297 sqft
Seasonal Rental in SW Port Saint Lucie - FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL TURNKEY RENTAL- AVAILABLE TO RENT MONTHLY. AVAILABLE MAY 1, 2020. $2400 off season, $3000 season.JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH. RELAX IN THIS 3/2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
386 Southwest Homeland Road
386 Southwest Homeland Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1576 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2438 Southwest Calgan Street
2438 Southwest Calgan Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1384 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
873 Southwest Saltonstall Terrace
873 Southwest Saltonstall Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1597 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report. Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port St. Lucie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report. Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port St. Lucie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Port St. Lucie rents declined significantly over the past month

Port St. Lucie rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Port St. Lucie stand at $1,357 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,689 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Port St. Lucie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Port St. Lucie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Port St. Lucie

    As rents have increased moderately in Port St. Lucie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Port St. Lucie is less affordable for renters.

    • Port St. Lucie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,689 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% increase in Port St. Lucie.
    • While Port St. Lucie's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Port St. Lucie than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Port St. Lucie is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort St. Lucie 3 BedroomsPort St. Lucie Apartments with BalconyPort St. Lucie Apartments with Garage
    Port St. Lucie Apartments with GymPort St. Lucie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort St. Lucie Apartments with ParkingPort St. Lucie Apartments with PoolPort St. Lucie Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Port St. Lucie Cheap PlacesPort St. Lucie Dog Friendly ApartmentsPort St. Lucie Furnished ApartmentsPort St. Lucie Luxury PlacesPort St. Lucie Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
    Lake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FL
    Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Institute of Technology
    Palm Beach Atlantic University