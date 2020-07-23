/
st lucie county
180 Apartments for rent in St. Lucie County, FL📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
180 Units Available
Parc at Gatlin Commons
1901 Southwest Aledo Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1386 sqft
At the Parc at Gatlin Commons, you are surrounded by all the simple elegance and comfort of a luxury resort. Our stunning Traditions apartments are set in the lush surroundings of Port St. Lucie.
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
28 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
27 Units Available
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
Studio
$1,404
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1143 sqft
Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
12 Units Available
Portofino Landings
4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,206
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1285 sqft
At Portofino Landings we take a personal interest in each and every resident. Our unwavering dedication assures each home is both comfortable and convenient.
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
21 Units Available
10297 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1225 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings and expansive closets. Amenities include a gym, a game room and a tennis court. In Port St. Lucie, moments from Tradition Village Center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1259 sqft
Close to I-95 with access to Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie High School. Apartments include breakfast bars and custom cabinetry. Property amenities include lake views, outdoor exercise station and two tennis courts.
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
3 Units Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
252 Units Available
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,423
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1274 sqft
The Atlantic Palms at Tradition combines distinctive upscale residences with a community dedicated to small-town living.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3990 Porto Rossa Loop
3990 SW Prt, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
New, Large Oversized One Bedroom Condo Apartment From $1250. New Be the first resident. Modern Stainless Steel Appliances. Private in unit laundry. Courtyard view. Heated pool. Gym. Community center. Pet park. This is a private gated community.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
482 SE Seahouse Dr
482 Southeast Seahouse Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nice CBS home with two master bedrooms and a bonus room. Bonus room can be used for home office, Den or 3rd bedroom (pubic records shows home as 3/2).
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
516 Southwest Buswell Avenue
516 Southwest Buswell Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Totally remodeled and ready for immediate move in! Beautiful white cabinetry with granite countertops, large living room for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms with huge walk in closet that include custom shelving.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1791 Southwest Alegre Street
1791 Southwest Allegre Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
1833 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4636 SW Osborne St
4636 Southwest Osborne Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1833 sqft
This adorable 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home features tile and carpeted floors, an updated kitchen, spacious dining area.Home has 2 Car garage and great outdoor space.Private back patio with a large yard,great for pets and outdoor entertaining.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
932 SW Bay State Road
932 Southwest Bay State Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
960 sqft
932 SW Bay State Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 1 bath - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE5971762)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2023 ST. Lucie Blvd
2023 Saint Lucie Blvd, Fort Pierce North, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
Spacious and Centrally located apartment - Property Id: 133976 Spacious and conveniently located Fort Pierce one bedroom home in a clean and quiet mobile park. Centrally located, and close to shopping.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1941 SW Diamond St
1941 Southwest Diamond Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
650 sqft
Mobile Home 1941 SW Diamond St - Property Id: 273728 Trailer Mobile Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1941-sw-diamond-st-port-saint-lucie-fl/273728 Property Id 273728 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5957308)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
26 Lake Vista Trail 201
26 Lake Vista Trail, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1170 sqft
- Charmin Fully Furnished Condo at Vista St Lucie a 55+ Community. 2 Bedrooms , 2 baths , Beautiful Kitchen , Great Balcony with screen to enjoy your morning Breakfast .
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
171 SW Palm Drive 305
171 SW Palm Dr 305, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1141 sqft
- (RLNE5907082)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
21029 SW Modena Way
21029 Southwest Modena Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1620 sqft
2 BR w/ den 2 BA 2 CG villa in the the PGA Verano community of PSL. - 2 BR 2 BA, 2 CG vila in the the PGA Verano community of PSL.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1912 SE Grand Drive
1912 SE Grand Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1668 sqft
1912 SE Grand Drive Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage - subject to tenant criteria (RLNE5885449)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2397 SE West Blackwell Drive
2397 Southeast West Blackwell Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1183 sqft
3/2/1 East of US 1 - This home is a three bedroom, two bath home with a one car garage. It is East of US Highway 1, conveniently located near by Green River Parkway.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10044 S Ocean Dr. #903
10044 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1197 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850992)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
390 Baysinger Avenue
390 Baysinger Avenue, White City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
680 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in White City - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath house in White City. Electric and Lawn service included. New vinyl plank flooring throughout. Washing machine (No dryer, but there is a hook up for a dryer). No Dogs. Cats considered.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the St. Lucie County area include Florida Institute of Technology, and Palm Beach Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
West Palm Beach, Port St. Lucie, Boynton Beach, Melbourne, and Delray Beach have apartments for rent.
