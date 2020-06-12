Apartment List
/
FL
/
port st lucie
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM

110 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Tradition Center for Innovation
275 Units Available
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1105 sqft
The Atlantic Palms at Tradition combines distinctive upscale residences with a community dedicated to small-town living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
Bedford Park
29 Units Available
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1079 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings and expansive closets. Amenities include a gym, a game room and a tennis court. In Port St. Lucie, moments from Tradition Village Center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Tradition Center for Innovation
23 Units Available
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1143 sqft
Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
4 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
39 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
151 SW Palm Dr., Apt 304
151 Palm Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
Very private unit with golf course view. Ready to move in. Conveniently located in the heart of St. Lucie West, close to shops, restaurants, movies, minutes away from I-95, and the beautiful Florida beaches. Laundry inside.

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
8924 SW Pepoli Way
8924 SW Pepoli Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1643 sqft
2 BR w/den, 2 BA, 2 CG just completed CBS home in the the PGA Verano - Amazing opportunity !! . Be the first to live in this 2 BR w/den, 2 BA, 2 CG just completed CBS home in the the PGA Verano community of PSL.

1 of 8

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1662 SE Collette Court
1662 Southeast Collette Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
1662 SE Collette Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with garage - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3270342)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
11108 SW Sunrise Lake Drive
11108 Southwest Sunrise Lake Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1735 sqft
BANNYAN MODEL FROM MINTO HARBOR COLLECTION. It is in like new condition. Move in and enjoyed all the actives of Lake Park and Tradition. YOU WILL ENJOY THIS 2 BEDROOM GREAT ROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Promenade Square
1 Unit Available
10560 SW Stephanie Way
10560 Southwest Stephanie Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1242 sqft
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF TRADITION, THE PROMENADE. 2ND FLOOR UPDATED UNIT, TILE PLANK FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
430 NW Lismore Lane
430 Lismore Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Beautiful home on private cul-de-sac overlooking preserve. Whole house generator! Plantation shutters, Tiled Florida room lanai. Florida room is AC'd.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
173 SW Pisces Terrace
173 Southwest Pisces Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1144 sqft
Your home away from home just bring your toothbrush! Ideal fully furnished home for that seasonal vacation.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1524 SE Royal Green Circle
1524 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
782 sqft
First floor condo, 2/2 Ceramic floors, laundry inside, really well maintained. Screen porch. Close to the mall and the beach.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Seasons at Tradition
1 Unit Available
11128 SW Birch Tree Circle
11128 Southwest Birch Tree Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1457 sqft
Spotless 2BR/2BA/2CG single family home available fully furnished/turnkey in the ever-popular gated community of Vitalia.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2510 SE Anchorage Cove
2510 SE Anchorage Cv, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2510 SE Anchorage Cove in Port St. Lucie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Promenade Square
1 Unit Available
10320 SW Stephanie Way
10320 Southwest Stephanie Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1448 sqft
AWESOME FIRST FLOOR UNIT, 2/2/1 WITH A SEPERATE DINING ROOM. READY MAY 7TH, BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN THE DESIRABLE PROMENADE AT TRADITION.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1694 SE Green Acres Circle
1694 Southeast Green Acres Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
874 sqft
Cute first floor unit with tile in main areas and carpet in bedrooms. W/D hookup available.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Town Park at Tradition
1 Unit Available
11374 SW Wyndham Way
11374 Southwest Wyndham Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2158 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom+ Den Coral Springs model in Townpark Tradition. Fully Furnished unit with modern furniture. Perfect for anyone looking to rent for short period. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel high-end appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2512 SE Anchorage Cove
2512 Southeast Anchorage Cove, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1018 sqft
Great location to spend your winter vacation at. You can bring your pet too if under 20 lbs. Enjoy the amenities, pool, spa, clubhouse, outdoor cooking and seating. Beautiful area right on the St. Lucie River. Minimum 7 month lease to annual.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Seasons at Tradition
1 Unit Available
11192 SW Birch Tree Circle
11192 Southwest Birch Tree Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1710 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for you annual rental within 55+ Vitalia. It offers a spacious floor plan with all furniture included. Large blaster bedroom with 2 oversized closets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
118 SW Ray - 1
118 Southwest Ray Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1711 sqft
2/2 SFH No HOA Tenant pays all utilties Pets allowed with restrictions W/D and additional laundry room Single family home that contains 900 sq ft and was built in 1973. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
980 SE Breakwater Avenue
980 SE Breakwater Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1244 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CBS.. 2/2/2 FURNISHED - HEATED...POOL HOME - W/TV & INTERNET!! MOST EVERYTHING PAID FOR!!!! Looking for a beautiful place to rent, this well maintained screened in pool home offers all the amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Port St. Lucie

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
10151 SW Dolce Road
10151 Southwest Dolce Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1790 sqft
Beautiful Villa available w/ Great location at PGA Village (VERANO). Features 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths & 2 Car Garage. Open Floor plan with tile flooring. Master bedroom offers 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, roman tub and separate shower.

1 of 19

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102
2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529 Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.

June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report. Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port St. Lucie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report. Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port St. Lucie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Port St. Lucie rents declined significantly over the past month

Port St. Lucie rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Port St. Lucie stand at $1,357 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,689 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Port St. Lucie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Port St. Lucie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Port St. Lucie

    As rents have increased moderately in Port St. Lucie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Port St. Lucie is less affordable for renters.

    • Port St. Lucie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,689 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% increase in Port St. Lucie.
    • While Port St. Lucie's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Port St. Lucie than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Port St. Lucie is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort St. Lucie 3 BedroomsPort St. Lucie Apartments with BalconyPort St. Lucie Apartments with Garage
    Port St. Lucie Apartments with GymPort St. Lucie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort St. Lucie Apartments with ParkingPort St. Lucie Apartments with PoolPort St. Lucie Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Port St. Lucie Cheap PlacesPort St. Lucie Dog Friendly ApartmentsPort St. Lucie Furnished ApartmentsPort St. Lucie Luxury PlacesPort St. Lucie Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
    Lake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FL
    Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Institute of Technology
    Palm Beach Atlantic University