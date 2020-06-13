177 Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL with balcony
With 164,603 residents counted with the 2010 census, Port St. Lucie comes in as the 9th largest city in Florida. Temperatures are rarely below the mid 50s in the winter and summers are warm and balmy in the mid to high 90s. The city offers something for everyone. With the cost of living being around 9% lower than the U.S. average, the city is a great place to live and not break the bank--thank goodness! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Port St. Lucie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.