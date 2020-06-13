177 Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL with balcony

Port St. Lucie, Florida

With 164,603 residents counted with the 2010 census, Port St. Lucie comes in as the 9th largest city in Florida. Temperatures are rarely below the mid 50s in the winter and summers are warm and balmy in the mid to high 90s. The city offers something for everyone. With the cost of living being around 9% lower than the U.S. average, the city is a great place to live and not break the bank--thank goodness!