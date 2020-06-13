Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

177 Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Bedford Park
Bedford Park
28 Units Available
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1225 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings and expansive closets. Amenities include a gym, a game room and a tennis court. In Port St. Lucie, moments from Tradition Village Center.
36 Units Available
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
Tradition Center for Innovation
$
Tradition Center for Innovation
24 Units Available
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
Studio
$1,270
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1143 sqft
Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Tradition Center for Innovation
Tradition Center for Innovation
275 Units Available
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1274 sqft
The Atlantic Palms at Tradition combines distinctive upscale residences with a community dedicated to small-town living.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
873 Southwest Saltonstall Terrace
873 Southwest Saltonstall Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1597 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
825 SW Nichols Terrace
825 Southwest Nichols Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1833 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1245 SW Malaga Avenue
1245 Southwest Malaga Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2138 sqft
Enjoy this BRAND NEW 4/4/2 spacious house that's immaculately appointed! Granite and stainless Kitchen with totally modern bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3492 SW Parsons Street
3492 Southwest Parsons Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1750 sqft
Spacious, Ready to move in, very clean and freshly painted 4/2 with lots of space for an active lifestyle and a large fenced backyard where you can relax or entertain. Perfect for pets.. Just minutes from the Turnpike and I-95.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3226 SW Ronlea Place
3226 Southwest Ronlea Place, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
This 3/2/1 home in Parks Edge is close to everything and has just had new paint and new appliances (not shown) new kitchen cabinets and baths have been redone. Come see how comfy the owner has made this one!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1211 SW Wellington Avenue
1211 Southwest Wellington Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1770 sqft
Annual rental! Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home. with large open floor plan, large kitchen, washer/dryer, covered patio, large fenced yard, central a/c and tile throughout. Close to shopping, I95 and Turnpike

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
395 NW Sheffield Lane
395 Sheffield Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2930 sqft
Large House in Gated Golf Community - Amazing, almost 3000 sqft 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, spacious loft and super long lake views.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2257 DILL LANE
2257 Southeast Dill Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2/2/1 with a Fenced Yard - Great 2/2/1 Tile in Living Areas, Newer Kitchen, Screened Porch, Fenced Yard (RLNE5818329)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
360 NW Shoreline Circle
360 Shoreline Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1661 sqft
Cascades 55+ Seasonal Rental - Seasonal Rental! Available September -April. Gorgeous 3/2/2 with pool overlooking the lake. One tenant must be 55+. No one under 18. Master bedroom and 1 guest bedroom both have king sized beds.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8924 SW Pepoli Way
8924 SW Pepoli Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1643 sqft
2 BR w/den, 2 BA, 2 CG just completed CBS home in the the PGA Verano - Amazing opportunity !! . Be the first to live in this 2 BR w/den, 2 BA, 2 CG just completed CBS home in the the PGA Verano community of PSL.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5952 Hann Drive
5952 Northwest Hann Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2448 sqft
Torino - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot backups to a canal.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
750 SE Damask Avenue
750 Southeast Damask Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1760 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1662 SE Collette Court
1662 Southeast Collette Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
1662 SE Collette Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with garage - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3270342)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
151 SW Palm Dr., Apt 304
151 Palm Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
Very private unit with golf course view. Ready to move in. Conveniently located in the heart of St. Lucie West, close to shops, restaurants, movies, minutes away from I-95, and the beautiful Florida beaches. Laundry inside.

The Reserve
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
10151 SW Dolce Road
10151 Southwest Dolce Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1790 sqft
Beautiful Villa available w/ Great location at PGA Village (VERANO). Features 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths & 2 Car Garage. Open Floor plan with tile flooring. Master bedroom offers 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, roman tub and separate shower.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
868 Canary Terrace
868 Southwest Canary Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1780 sqft
Don't let the outside of this home deceive you! Walk into this beautiful 3/2/1 with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. You'll love the large bonus room and split bedrooms. Tile and new wood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1557 SW Iffla Ave
1557 Southwest Iffla Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2871 sqft
Year built 2004 1557 SW Iffla Ave Huge 4 bedrooms 2 bath with over 2200 sq ft of space with formal living, formal dining and a huge family room.

Town Park at Tradition
Town Park at Tradition
1 Unit Available
11252 SW Kingslake Circle
11252 SW Kingslake Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2472 sqft
TERRIFIC 2-STORY, 4BR+OFFICE (5TH BEDROOM), 3 BATH BEAUTY WITH LARGE FENCED BACKYARD. NO CARPET! TILE & BRAND NEW FLOORING THROUGH-OUT.
City Guide for Port St. Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie, Florida

With 164,603 residents counted with the 2010 census, Port St. Lucie comes in as the 9th largest city in Florida. Temperatures are rarely below the mid 50s in the winter and summers are warm and balmy in the mid to high 90s. The city offers something for everyone. With the cost of living being around 9% lower than the U.S. average, the city is a great place to live and not break the bank--thank goodness! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Port St. Lucie, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Port St. Lucie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

