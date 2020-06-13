AL
21 Cheap Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL

5 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$723
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1118 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
1941 SW Diamond St
1941 Southwest Diamond Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
650 sqft
Mobile Home 1941 SW Diamond St - Property Id: 273728 Trailer Mobile Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273728 Property Id 273728 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5832581)

1 Unit Available
1694 SE Green Acres Circle
1694 Southeast Green Acres Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
874 sqft
Cute first floor unit with tile in main areas and carpet in bedrooms. W/D hookup available.
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
10021 Perfect Drive
10021 Perfect Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10021 Perfect Drive in St. Lucie County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
13825 South Indian River Drive - 3
13825 South Indian River Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
1bd 1ba Furnished, water trash included. Pet friendly 1bd 1ba Apartment available now, water trash is included.unfurnished $1000. Right on the Indian River great location pet friendly with deposit. Hurry won't last long.
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines.

1 Unit Available
2135 NE Dixie Hwy
2135 Northeast Dixie Highway, Jensen Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
200 sqft
JENSEN BEACH MOTEL - Property Id: 253270 Newly remodeled Vacation rental ! Clean Quite accommodations Mini kitchen, stove fridge, microwave, sink. Minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Cable TV with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime.

1 Unit Available
1025 Chipola Rd. A
1025 Chipola Road, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
860 sqft
Duplex, 2 bedroom, 1 Bath with all the 50's charm

1 Unit Available
414 Sandpiper Drive
414 Sandpiper Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1104 sqft
Nice and clean 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit with a tiled Florida room. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, cable, internet, lawn care, community amenities and guard gated.

1 Unit Available
1030 SW 31st Street
1030 Southwest 31st Street, Palm City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
860 sqft
Newer 2 story apartment. Perfect for the young professional or single person. Super nice 2 story apartment with a large living room and eat in kitchen downstairs, 20 x 11.5 bedroom & bath upstairs.

1 Unit Available
333 SE Martin Avenue
333 Southeast Martin Avenue, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
418 sqft
Lovely one bedroom on bathroom condo on second floor. Freshly painted with tile and laminate flooring. Move in ready. Laundry facilities are located within building. Great location offering walking distance to shopping and dining.

Fort Pierce South
1 Unit Available
951 Fra-Mar Place
951 Fra-Mar Place, Fort Pierce South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 951 Fra-Mar Place in Fort Pierce South. View photos, descriptions and more!

North River Shores
1 Unit Available
1225 NW 21st Street
1225 Northwest 21st Street, North River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished and renovated 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath move-in ready condo on the second floor, end unit, providing more windows for a light and airy feel.

1 Unit Available
1222 S Lakes End Drive
1222 South Lakes End Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
Wonderful Corner Unit! 2 bedroom 2 full bath, in the active, 55+, gated community of High Pointe. Bright and airy, this 1st floor condo features fresh paint, new appliances, handicap accessible bathtub, new bath renovation in guest bathroom.

1 Unit Available
2121 NE Park street Park Street NE
2121 Park Street, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
275 sqft
Beautiful completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Freshly painted ceilings, walls, trim, and doors. New exterior doors. New air conditioning units. Tile floors throughout. Nicely tiled bathrooms. Completely new kitchen cabinets.
1 Unit Available
523 N 25th St - 2
523 North 25th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
712 sqft
Cute duplex close to shopping and schools

Avenue D District
1 Unit Available
427 N 14th St
427 North 14th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Laminate flooring in all living areas and tiled in kitchen and bath. 2 Large bedrooms. New kitchen cabinets. Plenty of space. Contact us today for a showing!

1 Unit Available
908 Mccray Court
908 Mc Crary Court, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
672 sqft
Come See this completely remodeled duplex. New Tile Floors, Cabinets, Interior Paint.

South Beach
1 Unit Available
1200 Colonnades Drive
1200 Colonnades Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
494 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1ST. 1/1 FURNISHED END UNIT IS CLOSE TO POOL, TENNIS COURTS, GROCERY, RESTAURANTS, BEACHES, ETC.A MUST SEE, DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!
Rent Report
Port St. Lucie

June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report. Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port St. Lucie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Port St. Lucie rents declined significantly over the past month

Port St. Lucie rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Port St. Lucie stand at $1,357 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,689 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Port St. Lucie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Port St. Lucie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Port St. Lucie

    As rents have increased moderately in Port St. Lucie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Port St. Lucie is less affordable for renters.

    • Port St. Lucie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,689 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% increase in Port St. Lucie.
    • While Port St. Lucie's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Port St. Lucie than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Port St. Lucie is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

