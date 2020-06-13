121 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach is somewhat unique among Florida beach towns because it “grew up” before the tourists arrived. It was a railroad town, and it had citrus groves, and the two became partners to get the fruit to market. This little village on the Treasure Coast is a gem, and offers a glimpse of an era before the “bling.”

Not that Vero Beach can’t hold its own with the upscale appeal of modern Florida: Nestled between the Atlantic and the Intracoastal Waterway, it has its share of mansions and shiny yachts. But, it’s also welcoming, laid-back and pretty, and its beaches are perfect for long walks as well as working on that tan. Riverside Park has a waterside trail with a perfect vantage point for watching the yachts glide by. For decades this was the home of the Dodgers training camp. No longer, but Holman Stadium doesn’t sit idle. Now a multi-sport training village, Vero Beach plays host to teams as varied as football clubs and cycling teams who utilize the facilities for practice as well as competition. Baseball is still played – a lot!