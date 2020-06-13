121 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL📍
Not that Vero Beach can’t hold its own with the upscale appeal of modern Florida: Nestled between the Atlantic and the Intracoastal Waterway, it has its share of mansions and shiny yachts. But, it’s also welcoming, laid-back and pretty, and its beaches are perfect for long walks as well as working on that tan. Riverside Park has a waterside trail with a perfect vantage point for watching the yachts glide by. For decades this was the home of the Dodgers training camp. No longer, but Holman Stadium doesn’t sit idle. Now a multi-sport training village, Vero Beach plays host to teams as varied as football clubs and cycling teams who utilize the facilities for practice as well as competition. Baseball is still played – a lot!
The impression you’ll get of Vero depends a bit on who you meet there. Boaters appreciate its protected moorings almost as much as they like visiting its beachside watering holes and upscale restaurants. And many claim that Vero Beach has the best ice cream in Florida. What is it about boaters and ice cream?
Retirees from up north who “winter” in the town’s primo rental condos love the early morning beach walks along its 3.5 mile length. The community straddles two climatic zones, and so has palms as well as “real” trees for shade, tropical flowers and rose gardens. And it’s not as hot and humid as it is farther south. Nor is it as crowded.
Distinct neighborhoods exist in Vero Beach. Along the famed coastal highway, Route A1A, some of the water is obscured by the condos. At least they’re mostly low-rise rather than the taller ones that block the sky! There are also some mansions; more and more, however, the open space is disappearing.
The city also has modest home rentals and garden apartments, most within walking distance of water: With manmade, dredged canals and the inland waterway in addition to the ocean it’s not too difficult to be close to water! And all that water makes for pretty neighborhoods. Along with single-family homes, there are lots of apartments for rent, and condos for both short and long-term rental, furnished and unfurnished.
Living in Vero Beach is easy. As in the rest of Florida, casual here is taken seriously. Capturing “casual,” of course, may take some research and multiple visits to local boutiques. There are plenty of them to visit. When you tire of shopping, take your pick of more than 200 restaurants. At Mulligan’s on the beach, you can even take your drink outside, wriggle your toes in their beach sand and watch the sunset. Not bad for “in-town” living, right?