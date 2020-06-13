Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:33 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL

📍

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated spacious 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1917 21st Street
1917 21st St, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Duplex apt, beautifully polished terrazzo floors, insulated impact windows and doors. Walk to library, original VB downtown, restaurants, and shops. Lawn care, water and sewer included. No laundry hookups on premises, laundry one block away.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2316 18th Ave
2316 18th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
- (RLNE5851572)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4104 18th St
4104 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Great 2/2 with private fenced yard - Property Id: 283392 Private fence yard master with walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub large closet and french doors to multiple private decks nice large yard. Open floor plan fresh paint inside and out.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1441 Ocean Drive209 209
1441 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
- BEAUTIFUL CONDO ACROSS FROM OCEAN.COMMUNITY POOL, BBQ AND BEACH ACCESS. COVERED PARKING. ALSO AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AT $2,200. (RLNE4696086)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2300 Pine Ave
2300 Pine Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
LOVELY GOLF FRONT HOME - LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. UPDATED BATHROOMS. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF GOLF COURSE FROM LIVING AREA & KITCHEN. (RLNE4538559)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1026 Flamevine 304
1026 Flamevine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1800 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4265975)

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2106 27th Avenue
2106 27th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Perfect home for your family! Warm wood touches throughout, spit floorplan, sunny and private fenced-in back yard...ready for you and your family to move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Mcansh Park.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2333 Indian River Boulevard
2333 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Fresh, clean & spacious inside unit on 3rd floor with enclosed porch offering glimpses of the intracoastal. Great room w/dining & living room, kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, window treatments.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4901 Bethel Creek Drive
4901 Bethel Creek Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Lovely 2BR/2.5BA. Walk to the beach and The Village Market. Totally renovated bright and spacious townhouse. One car garage, large outdoor private living area in very quiet neighborhood. Pet friendly. Come and live the good life in Vero Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2700 Ocean Drive
2700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Direct Oceanfront 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo centrally located in the presitgous Gables Development with direct ocean walkway, under building parking, exercise room, community room, heated pool and spa.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
915 Jasmine Lane
915 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
South Beach Gem. Steps to beach & 4 great south beach restaurants. Sparkling clean. 3BR/2BA + den/office & enclosed Florida room. Shed for your beach stuff & bikes. Large yard with huge patio & grille for outside living.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4400 Highway A1A
4400 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Oceanfront views with pool. Available now for off season for $2500/mnth. Available for Booking 2021 Season! Top Floor with Beautiful views from the double balcony. Impact glass doors & windows, W & D in unit, Updated kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1825 Tarpon Lane
1825 Tarpon Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Live on waterfront -- peaceful canal out back! Comfortable 2 BR condo ready for relaxation; efficient kitchen w/ passthrough, laundry inside home. Breakfast nook w pretty view.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
722 Broadway Street
722 Broadway, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Modern rental in desirable Vero Beach Country Club area! Kitchen w/ Granite counters,ss appl,unique wrap around breakfast bar. Stylish details include wainscoating,polished terrazzo floors, freshly painted interior and new vanities with granite .

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
907 Ocean Place
907 Ocean Place, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Lovely 2BR/1Bath home, just a few steps from the beach. Close to Restaurants and local specialty stores. Kitchen remodeled and upgraded appliances. Available weekly for $1225.00. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
275 Date Palm Road
275 Date Palm Road, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This condo is the one you have been waiting for - nestled above the beautiful oaks & features stunning views of both bridges and the intracoastal waterway.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
755 Cypress Road
755 Cypress Road, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Booking for Season 2021, 3 month minimum, Beautifully renovated central beach home with separate cabana next to pool. Cabana and one guest room have Murphy Beds! Short walk to beach, shops, and dining!

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
928 Jasmine Lane
928 Jasmine Ln, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Beginning Mid April for off season furnished rental. One Block from the Ocean, Completely Renovated throughout, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Pet Friendly. Available for Season 2021

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,

Median Rent in Vero Beach

Last updated May 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Vero Beach is $693, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $837.
Studio
$580
1 Bed
$693
2 Beds
$837
3+ Beds
$1,203
City GuideVero Beach
Vero Beach is somewhat unique among Florida beach towns because it “grew up” before the tourists arrived.  It was a railroad town, and it had citrus groves, and the two became partners to get the fruit to market.  This little village on the Treasure Coast is a gem, and offers a glimpse of an era before the “bling.”

Not that Vero Beach can’t hold its own with the upscale appeal of modern Florida:  Nestled between the Atlantic and the Intracoastal Waterway, it has its share of mansions and shiny yachts.  But, it’s also welcoming, laid-back and  pretty, and its beaches are perfect for long walks as well as working on that tan. Riverside Park has a waterside trail with a perfect vantage point for watching the yachts glide by. For decades this was the home of the Dodgers training camp. No longer, but Holman Stadium doesn’t sit idle.  Now a multi-sport training village, Vero Beach plays host to teams as varied as football clubs and cycling teams who utilize the facilities for practice as well as competition.  Baseball is still played – a lot!

Embrace the Contrasts

The impression you’ll get of Vero depends a bit on who you meet there.  Boaters appreciate its protected moorings almost as much as they like visiting its beachside watering holes and upscale restaurants.  And many claim that Vero Beach has the best ice cream in Florida.  What is it about boaters and ice cream?

Retirees from up north who “winter” in the town’s primo rental condos love the early morning beach walks along its 3.5 mile length.  The community straddles two climatic zones, and so has palms as well as “real” trees for shade, tropical flowers and rose gardens.  And it’s not as hot and humid as it is farther south. Nor is it as crowded.

Pick and Choose

Distinct neighborhoods exist in Vero Beach.  Along the famed coastal highway, Route A1A, some of the water is obscured by the condos.  At least they’re mostly low-rise rather than the taller ones that block the sky! There are also some mansions; more and more, however, the open space is disappearing.

The city also has modest home rentals and garden apartments, most within walking distance of water:  With manmade, dredged canals and the inland waterway in addition to the ocean it’s not too difficult to be close to water!  And all that water makes for pretty neighborhoods. Along with single-family homes, there are lots of apartments for rent, and condos for both short and long-term rental, furnished and unfurnished.

Casual -- Florida Style

Living in Vero Beach is easy.  As in the rest of Florida, casual here is taken seriously.  Capturing “casual,” of course, may take some research and multiple visits to local boutiques.  There are plenty of them to visit.  When you tire of shopping, take your pick of more than 200 restaurants. At Mulligan’s on the beach, you can even take your drink outside, wriggle your toes in their beach sand and watch the sunset.  Not bad for “in-town” living, right?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Vero Beach?
In Vero Beach, the median rent is $580 for a studio, $693 for a 1-bedroom, $837 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,203 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Vero Beach, check out our monthly Vero Beach Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Vero Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Vero Beach area include Florida Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Vero Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vero Beach from include Melbourne, Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie, Palm Beach Gardens, and Jupiter.

