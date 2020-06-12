/
vero beach south
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM
208 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach South, FL📍
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
575 Tropic Lane N 3D
575 North Tropical Lane, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Furnished Offseason Rental close to everything - Lovely 2 BR townhome, nicely furnished and well equipped.Large bedrooms, king size beds. Peaceful environment with views of gardens,palms & sunsets. Private courtyard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
23 Vista Gardens Trail
23 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
630 sqft
Available for 2021 Season beginning January 1st! Brand new floors and fully furnished rental in a 55+ Community with Resort Style Living at it's best! Charming first floor condo fully furnished 1/1 in Vista Gardens.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
487 6th Street
487 6th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Don t pass this one up, centrally located, 3 bedrooms, new paint inside home and garage, new air conditioning. Ready to move in, great club house and community.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1135 3rd Avenue
1135 3rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great building location in Breakwater Villa's. Ground floor unit, centrally located and close to the beaches.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2533 2nd Street SW
2533 2nd Street Southwest, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cozy 3 bedroom home centrally located close to shopping and schools. Vacant! Won't last!
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
28 Vista Gardens Trail unit 204
28 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
Active adult community! - Second floor unit with beautiful view of Preserve. This community offers many amenities. Unit comes fully furnished, but negotiable if not needed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5637668)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
259 Provence Place
259 Provence Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! PROVENCE BAY - 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS- TOWNHOUSE WITH GATED COMMUNITY, COMMUNITY POOL, UNFURNISHED, ANNAUL RENTAL ONLY!!! WILL NOT LAST!!!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1640 6th Avenue
1640 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nice 3/2 in popular Rock Ridge Neighborhood. Close to Miracle Mile, shopping and beaches. Rent includes Lawn Care.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Cheval Drive
1220 Cheval Drive, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Two story 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse close to the beach, shopping, & river. Gated community, heated community pool. Washer/dryer upstairs. 1 car attached garage.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1166 6th Avenue
1166 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Prime rental opportunity in the heart of one of Vero Beach's hottest, most central areas. Spacious 2/2 end unit in friendly building features newer flooring, carpet, appliances & fresh paint.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
95 Th Avenue
95 7th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
Studio
$1,100
1 sqft
Palmetto golf club apartments is a "beautiful tropical paradise," convenient to the bus line, shopping, golf and restaurants. The apartments have central air, free hot water and laundry facilities on each floor.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1631 4th Ct
1631 4th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
901 sqft
Available April 1st - 2/1 in Vero - Wonderful cottage style home in Rock Ridge. Two bedroom one bath with living room and large Florida room. Separate laundry room. Back Patio and storage shed. Lawn care included! Pets considered. (RLNE5580006)
1 of 23
Last updated April 15 at 09:22am
1 Unit Available
1624 Willows Square
1624 Willows Sq, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Willows brand new home never lived in! Palmetto floor plan 1945 sf under air lakefront home with community pool. Open floor plan, light and bright 2Br, 2 Ba, den, 2CG, tiled living area, beautiful kitchen and baths with granite counters.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
380 E Waverly Place
380 East Waverly Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
CALL TODAY TO BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR! Turn key rental available May 1st! New king beds, towels, linens, couches, TV's- are all waiting for you. Love to cook? You'll love all the toys in the kitchen.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
504 10th Court
504 10th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MONTHLY RENTAL!!! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA home w/ den/office offers great spaces for entertaining, has screened in pool w/ fenced in backyard. 2 car garage plus plenty of additional parking.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
660 15th Place
660 15th Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1324 sqft
Available AUG 2020! "Little Manatee" a fully furnished turnkey 1300+ sq ft vacation rental just 3 miles to the beach and walking distance to tons of shopping/restaurants that downtown Vero Beach offers.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1621 4th Court
1621 4th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available August 2019 and on! Fully furnished! Ready for your vacation getaway at $2,000/month also Available at $950 for an annual lease! Centrally located minutes to the beaches this cute and cozy home has everything you need for your Florida
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
275 14th Place
275 14th Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Rental Available for OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON! Great water front Rental in Rock Ridge. Centrally located, close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment either by car or by boat.
1 of 8
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1830 50th Avenue
1830 50th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom 1 bath home with stainless steel appliances and fenced in backyard. LED lighting installed to save energy and to lower the electric bill.
1 of 17
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
2195 43rd Avenue
2195 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
LARGE2 Bedroom 2Bath 2 Car Garage in Golf Acres Subdivision. Plenty of old Florida charm.Large.This 2 bedroom is 1576 square feet. Hurry!Won't last.
1 of 28
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
19 Vista Gardens Trail
19 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 and a half bath condo conveniently located on the first floor and right next to all the community amenities. Experience resort style living in this amazing 55+ community.
