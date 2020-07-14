All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie, FL
Atlantic at Tradition
Atlantic at Tradition

10297 SW Village Pkwy · (772) 261-3084
Location

10297 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Bedford Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-207 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,293

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 06-101 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,298

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 13-201 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-105 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,482

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 01-204 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,512

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 12-106 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,532

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-207 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 09-102 · Avail. now

$1,484

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 07-104 · Avail. now

$1,507

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Atlantic at Tradition.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
game room
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
Welcome to The Atlantic at Tradition Apartments in Port St Lucie, FL. While staying in one of our amazing apartments for rent you can live a simple, yet elegant life. Our pet-friendly apartments offer the ultimate residential experience where you can do just that. We offer spacious one, two and three-bedroom floorplans for rent.\n\nKiss any worries away and bask in a luxurious abode with modern amenities, such as spacious closets, private patios, vaulted ceilings and in-unit washer and dryers.\n\nEven more, you have the timeless town of Tradition to explore at your fingertips. Get ready to live out your dream of being in a perfect space in a perfect town. We offer unrivaled community amenities including a childrens playground and indoor game room, state-of-the-art fitness center, showcase cinema and lighted tennis court.\n\nOur Port St. Lucie apartment's wonderful amenities, exquisite community and beautiful location will be met by our helpful community staff to ensure your living experience is unparalleled to any other. Schedule a private tour or call today to discover your new home at The Atlantic at Tradition Apartments in Port Saint Lucie, FL.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: 1 space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Atlantic at Tradition have any available units?
Atlantic at Tradition has 25 units available starting at $1,293 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does Atlantic at Tradition have?
Some of Atlantic at Tradition's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Atlantic at Tradition currently offering any rent specials?
Atlantic at Tradition is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Atlantic at Tradition pet-friendly?
Yes, Atlantic at Tradition is pet friendly.
Does Atlantic at Tradition offer parking?
Yes, Atlantic at Tradition offers parking.
Does Atlantic at Tradition have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Atlantic at Tradition offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Atlantic at Tradition have a pool?
Yes, Atlantic at Tradition has a pool.
Does Atlantic at Tradition have accessible units?
No, Atlantic at Tradition does not have accessible units.
Does Atlantic at Tradition have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Atlantic at Tradition has units with dishwashers.
