Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:56 PM

26 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL

Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Bedford Park
28 Units Available
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
702 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings and expansive closets. Amenities include a gym, a game room and a tennis court. In Port St. Lucie, moments from Tradition Village Center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Tradition Center for Innovation
22 Units Available
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
853 sqft
Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
34 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Tradition Center for Innovation
275 Units Available
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
811 sqft
The Atlantic Palms at Tradition combines distinctive upscale residences with a community dedicated to small-town living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
5 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$723
749 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1941 SW Diamond St
1941 Southwest Diamond Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mobile Home 1941 SW Diamond St - Property Id: 273728 Trailer Mobile Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273728 Property Id 273728 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5832581)

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
132 SW Peacock Blvd., Apt 206
132 Southwest Peacock Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
875 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom unit with screened balcony. Queen bed in bedroom with two spacious walk-in closets. Washer & dryer insie. Flat screen TV in living room. Great location minutes from I-95.
1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
10021 Perfect Drive
10021 Perfect Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10021 Perfect Drive in St. Lucie County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
18 Lake Vista Trail
18 Lake Vista Trail, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
800 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath furnished condo in Vista St Lucie. 55+ Community, 3 month lease minimum availble until December 31st. Hoa approval required. Come enjoy all the activities the community has to offer. Close to shopping, restaurants and beaches.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
13825 South Indian River Drive - 3
13825 South Indian River Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
1bd 1ba Furnished, water trash included. Pet friendly 1bd 1ba Apartment available now, water trash is included.unfurnished $1000. Right on the Indian River great location pet friendly with deposit. Hurry won't last long.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
15 Units Available
Portofino Landings
4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
859 sqft
At Portofino Landings we take a personal interest in each and every resident. Our unwavering dedication assures each home is both comfortable and convenient.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
64 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
810 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! Now scheduling hard-hat tours! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal hard-hat tour or virtual tour.
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
860 NW 10th Ter 1
860 Northwest 10th Terrace, North River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Large 1 bedroom in North River Shores - Property Id: 295401 Location! Location!, Location! Large 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, large walk in master closet, etc.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
747 sqft
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1431 NE 14th Court
1431 Northeast 14th Court, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
826 sqft
Very nice upstairs 2 bed 1 bath unit overlooking the community pool from your screened balcony with extra storage closet. Nice updated kitchen with stainless appliances.This is a nice, quiet community. 3 community pools, playground, tennis and dock.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
300-1 LAKE AVENUE
300-1 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
725 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
333 SE Martin Avenue
333 Southeast Martin Avenue, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
418 sqft
Lovely one bedroom on bathroom condo on second floor. Freshly painted with tile and laminate flooring. Move in ready. Laundry facilities are located within building. Great location offering walking distance to shopping and dining.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
1225 NW 21st Street
1225 Northwest 21st Street, North River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
689 sqft
Beautifully furnished and renovated 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath move-in ready condo on the second floor, end unit, providing more windows for a light and airy feel.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
175 St. Lucie Blvd.
175 SE Saint Lucie Blvd, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
This spacious, remodeled, condo is located in an active 55+ community with a short distance to beautiful Stuart beaches and downtown shopping and restaurants. It is a 1 bed/ 1 1/2 bath with a screened in lanai overlooking the lake.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2121 NE Park street Park Street NE
2121 Park Street, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
275 sqft
Beautiful completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Freshly painted ceilings, walls, trim, and doors. New exterior doors. New air conditioning units. Tile floors throughout. Nicely tiled bathrooms. Completely new kitchen cabinets.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1144 Fernandina Street
1144 Fernandina Street, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1140 sqft
FURNISHED ISLAND 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home in quiet neighborhood. Large kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets and island. 1 block from the beach. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping.

June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report. Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port St. Lucie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Port St. Lucie rents declined significantly over the past month

Port St. Lucie rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Port St. Lucie stand at $1,357 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,689 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Port St. Lucie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Port St. Lucie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Port St. Lucie

    As rents have increased moderately in Port St. Lucie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Port St. Lucie is less affordable for renters.

    • Port St. Lucie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,689 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% increase in Port St. Lucie.
    • While Port St. Lucie's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Port St. Lucie than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Port St. Lucie is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

