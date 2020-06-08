All apartments in Pompano Beach
Find more places like 901 CYPRESS GROVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
901 CYPRESS GROVE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:03 PM

901 CYPRESS GROVE

901 Cypress Grove Drive · (954) 366-6455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pompano Beach
See all
Palm Aire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

901 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Palm Aire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
Beautiful apt for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; Rental payments included high speed internet, cable, water and trash. This is a split bedroom plan all carpeted. High efficiency side by side washer & dryer; screened balcony facing golf and garden view; assigned parking spot in front of the bldg. & guest parking. The recreational area for this Assoc. is one of the nicest in all Palm-Aire, with grills, pool, and party room. Assoc. requires 720 credit score & $500 refundable deposit for common areas. Landlord requires Tennant to purchase renters insurance. Small pets under 20 pounds allowed , $500 deposit no refundable. Near Publix, Casino Isle, I-95, Fl. Turnpike. Owner occupied, available to move in July 01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 CYPRESS GROVE have any available units?
901 CYPRESS GROVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 CYPRESS GROVE have?
Some of 901 CYPRESS GROVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 CYPRESS GROVE currently offering any rent specials?
901 CYPRESS GROVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 CYPRESS GROVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 CYPRESS GROVE is pet friendly.
Does 901 CYPRESS GROVE offer parking?
Yes, 901 CYPRESS GROVE does offer parking.
Does 901 CYPRESS GROVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 CYPRESS GROVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 CYPRESS GROVE have a pool?
Yes, 901 CYPRESS GROVE has a pool.
Does 901 CYPRESS GROVE have accessible units?
No, 901 CYPRESS GROVE does not have accessible units.
Does 901 CYPRESS GROVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 CYPRESS GROVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 901 CYPRESS GROVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St
Pompano Beach, FL 33313
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street
Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 Bedrooms
Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Pet Friendly Places
Pompano Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier CitySnug Harbor
Loch LomondCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity