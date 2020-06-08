901 CYPRESS GROVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill guest parking internet access

Beautiful apt for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; Rental payments included high speed internet, cable, water and trash. This is a split bedroom plan all carpeted. High efficiency side by side washer & dryer; screened balcony facing golf and garden view; assigned parking spot in front of the bldg. & guest parking. The recreational area for this Assoc. is one of the nicest in all Palm-Aire, with grills, pool, and party room. Assoc. requires 720 credit score & $500 refundable deposit for common areas. Landlord requires Tennant to purchase renters insurance. Small pets under 20 pounds allowed , $500 deposit no refundable. Near Publix, Casino Isle, I-95, Fl. Turnpike. Owner occupied, available to move in July 01/2020.