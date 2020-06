Amenities

Nice updated spacious unit for rent with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Clean refreshed and full of natural light! Large balcony with a golf course view! Great well kept community to live in with golf field, pool, sauna, bike/walk paths. Short drive to the beach and everything Pompano has to offer: new pier, cafes and restaurants, parks and stores! Unit can be furnished or not. Available June 1st.