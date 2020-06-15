All apartments in Pompano Beach
Find more places like 2215 Cypress Island Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
2215 Cypress Island Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

2215 Cypress Island Dr

2215 Cypress Island Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pompano Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2215 Cypress Island Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Cypress Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
WELCOME HOME to Cypress Island, Surrounded by Vibrant Waters, Lush Landscapes & Resort-Style Amenities! This Sparkling, Spacious Condo has an Brand-New Wood Floors in Bedrooms, Tile in Living, Open Floor Plan, Updated Eat-in Kitchen, Expansive Living/Dining Area, Master Suite w/Dressing Area & Walk-In Closet, Split Bedrooms, Large Utility Rm w/Full-Size Washer/Dryer, Separate Guest Bedroom/Bathroom, & Private Screened Balcony w/Storm Shutters & Dazzling Waterfront Views. Heated Pool, Spa, Tiki Bar, Tennis, Clubhouse, Jog Trails, Car Wash, Fitness Ctr. Walking Distance to Golf, Casino, Shops, Dining. Short Distance to 95, Turnpike & Beach! FIRST/LAST/SECURITY. 1 Pet <20# (at maturity). Per HOA 670 Score, No Sublet/Roommates, $500 HOA Common Area Dep, $100/pp Credit/Background Screening

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Cypress Island Dr have any available units?
2215 Cypress Island Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pompano Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Cypress Island Dr have?
Some of 2215 Cypress Island Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Cypress Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Cypress Island Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Cypress Island Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Cypress Island Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Cypress Island Dr offer parking?
No, 2215 Cypress Island Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2215 Cypress Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Cypress Island Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Cypress Island Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2215 Cypress Island Dr has a pool.
Does 2215 Cypress Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 2215 Cypress Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Cypress Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Cypress Island Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St
Pompano Beach, FL 33313
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct
Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 Bedrooms
Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Pet Friendly Places
Pompano Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier CitySnug Harbor
Loch LomondCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College