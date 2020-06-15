2215 Cypress Island Dr

Amenities
WELCOME HOME to Cypress Island, Surrounded by Vibrant Waters, Lush Landscapes & Resort-Style Amenities! This Sparkling, Spacious Condo has an Brand-New Wood Floors in Bedrooms, Tile in Living, Open Floor Plan, Updated Eat-in Kitchen, Expansive Living/Dining Area, Master Suite w/Dressing Area & Walk-In Closet, Split Bedrooms, Large Utility Rm w/Full-Size Washer/Dryer, Separate Guest Bedroom/Bathroom, & Private Screened Balcony w/Storm Shutters & Dazzling Waterfront Views. Heated Pool, Spa, Tiki Bar, Tennis, Clubhouse, Jog Trails, Car Wash, Fitness Ctr. Walking Distance to Golf, Casino, Shops, Dining. Short Distance to 95, Turnpike & Beach! FIRST/LAST/SECURITY. 1 Pet <20# (at maturity). Per HOA 670 Score, No Sublet/Roommates, $500 HOA Common Area Dep, $100/pp Credit/Background Screening