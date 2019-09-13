Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
1421 NE 32nd Ct
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1421 NE 32nd Ct
1421 Northeast 32nd Court
No Longer Available
Location
1421 Northeast 32nd Court, Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Cresthaven
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully undated home in the heart of Cresthaven! stainless steel appliances new tile and carpet, freshly painted and ready for you! bring a toothbrush, Wont last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1421 NE 32nd Ct have any available units?
1421 NE 32nd Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pompano Beach, FL
.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pompano Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1421 NE 32nd Ct have?
Some of 1421 NE 32nd Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1421 NE 32nd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1421 NE 32nd Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 NE 32nd Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1421 NE 32nd Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach
.
Does 1421 NE 32nd Ct offer parking?
No, 1421 NE 32nd Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1421 NE 32nd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 NE 32nd Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 NE 32nd Ct have a pool?
No, 1421 NE 32nd Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1421 NE 32nd Ct have accessible units?
No, 1421 NE 32nd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 NE 32nd Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 NE 32nd Ct has units with dishwashers.
