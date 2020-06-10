Amenities
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Welcome to 1401 Banyan Cir Pompano Beach FL 33069 Freshly remodeled by Invitation Homes,this waterfront home includes a spacious yard with patio and sparkling pool for relaxing. This charming home boasts, carpet, tile, wood floors, plus an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous wood cabinets. Home Features & Amenities Pet Friendly Granite Countertops Recessed Lighting Stainless Steel Appliances Tile Open Floorplan Air Conditioning Garage Patio Fenced Yard Pool Community Pool [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580387 ]