Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

1401 Banyan Circle

1401 Banyan Circle · (954) 314-2752
Location

1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Palm Aire

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,209

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1546 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Welcome to 1401 Banyan Cir Pompano Beach FL 33069 Freshly remodeled by Invitation Homes,this waterfront home includes a spacious yard with patio and sparkling pool for relaxing. This charming home boasts, carpet, tile, wood floors, plus an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous wood cabinets. Home Features & Amenities Pet Friendly Granite Countertops Recessed Lighting Stainless Steel Appliances Tile Open Floorplan Air Conditioning Garage Patio Fenced Yard Pool Community Pool [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580387 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Banyan Circle have any available units?
1401 Banyan Circle has a unit available for $2,209 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Banyan Circle have?
Some of 1401 Banyan Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Banyan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Banyan Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Banyan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Banyan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Banyan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Banyan Circle does offer parking.
Does 1401 Banyan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Banyan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Banyan Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Banyan Circle has a pool.
Does 1401 Banyan Circle have accessible units?
No, 1401 Banyan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Banyan Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Banyan Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
