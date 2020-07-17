All apartments in Pompano Beach
Find more places like 1300 S Ocean Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
1300 S Ocean Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1300 S Ocean Blvd

1300 South Ocean Boulevard · (203) 258-1238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pompano Beach
See all
Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1300 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2581 · Avail. now

$2,581

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - New in Pompano! - Property Id: 306981

Brand new community for an exclusive standard of living on the Intercoastal Waterway, situated right between FTL and Boca Raton!
Rent: $2,581
Square Feet: 1,084
Deposit: $175 (based on credit)
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: 1 space included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Bos

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1300-s-ocean-blvd-pompano-beach-fl/306981
Property Id 306981

(RLNE5958628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 S Ocean Blvd have any available units?
1300 S Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $2,581 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
Is 1300 S Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1300 S Ocean Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 S Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 S Ocean Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1300 S Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1300 S Ocean Blvd offers parking.
Does 1300 S Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 S Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 S Ocean Blvd have a pool?
No, 1300 S Ocean Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1300 S Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1300 S Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 S Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 S Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 S Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 S Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1300 S Ocean Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St
Pompano Beach, FL 33313
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street
Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 BedroomsPompano Beach Apartments with Pools
Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier City
Snug HarborCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity