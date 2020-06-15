All apartments in Plantation
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

10180 Southwest 1st Court

10180 Southwest 1st Court · (954) 993-4760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10180 Southwest 1st Court, Plantation, FL 33324
The Enclave

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,999

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 5798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Southwest 1st Court, Plantation, FL 33324 - 5 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. In the coveted Jacaranda Cay, in the heart of Plantation. This home boasts 5 Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms and over 5,400 Square Feet of interior space. Additional features include, chef's kitchen, spectacular outdoor space, and expansive lake views. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582844 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10180 Southwest 1st Court have any available units?
10180 Southwest 1st Court has a unit available for $6,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10180 Southwest 1st Court currently offering any rent specials?
10180 Southwest 1st Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10180 Southwest 1st Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10180 Southwest 1st Court is pet friendly.
Does 10180 Southwest 1st Court offer parking?
No, 10180 Southwest 1st Court does not offer parking.
Does 10180 Southwest 1st Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10180 Southwest 1st Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10180 Southwest 1st Court have a pool?
No, 10180 Southwest 1st Court does not have a pool.
Does 10180 Southwest 1st Court have accessible units?
No, 10180 Southwest 1st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10180 Southwest 1st Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10180 Southwest 1st Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10180 Southwest 1st Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10180 Southwest 1st Court does not have units with air conditioning.
