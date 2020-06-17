10140 Torchwood Ave

Amenities

Amazing Single Family Home in Plantation - Property Id: 247064



This home is aprox 2,300 sq ft;features a 2 car garage & huge fenced backyard perfect for pets, kids play area or entertaining. The high ceilings & numerous windows create a light, bright, and grand feeling. The main living area has two finely crafted built-ins made from imported Brazilian wood. The kitchen offers TONS of storage, granite counters, SS appliances. The Master bedroom suite is very spacious & offers 2 large closets! Ready for immediate occupancy. No HOA. Pet Friendly.



