Plantation, FL
10140 Torchwood Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

10140 Torchwood Ave

10140 Torchwood Avenue · (786) 484-9022
Location

10140 Torchwood Avenue, Plantation, FL 33324
The Enclave

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing Single Family Home in Plantation - Property Id: 247064

This home is aprox 2,300 sq ft;features a 2 car garage & huge fenced backyard perfect for pets, kids play area or entertaining. The high ceilings & numerous windows create a light, bright, and grand feeling. The main living area has two finely crafted built-ins made from imported Brazilian wood. The kitchen offers TONS of storage, granite counters, SS appliances. The Master bedroom suite is very spacious & offers 2 large closets! Ready for immediate occupancy. No HOA. Pet Friendly.

Driving Directions:
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247064
Property Id 247064

(RLNE5650533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10140 Torchwood Ave have any available units?
10140 Torchwood Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10140 Torchwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10140 Torchwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10140 Torchwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10140 Torchwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10140 Torchwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10140 Torchwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 10140 Torchwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10140 Torchwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10140 Torchwood Ave have a pool?
No, 10140 Torchwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10140 Torchwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 10140 Torchwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10140 Torchwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10140 Torchwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10140 Torchwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10140 Torchwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
