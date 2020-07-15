9010 SW 68th Ave

Amenities
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960
A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas. Gourmet kitchen features Sub-Zero Fridge,Thermidor gas stove/oven, Chefs Island, Hard Wood cabinets & imported granite counters, Butler's Pantry. Family/recreation room, Formal dining, marble wet bar,wine cooler,refrigerator. Formal living room & music conservatory/library. Guest/cabana bath, maid's quarters & en-suite bath on 1st floor. 2nd floor touts 4 bedrooms/bathrooms including lavish master bedroom/bathroom suite. Travertine marble floors, Coquina stone accents. Bluetooth surround sound stereo central vacuum & integrated alarm/video surveillance. Pool/hot tub, formal gardens & outside dining patio. 2 car garage. Steps to Gulliver Schools and Dadeland
