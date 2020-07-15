All apartments in Pinecrest
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

9010 SW 68th Ave

9010 Southwest 68th Avenue · (585) 880-8568
Location

9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 5 baths, $10000 · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4418 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960

A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas. Gourmet kitchen features Sub-Zero Fridge,Thermidor gas stove/oven, Chefs Island, Hard Wood cabinets & imported granite counters, Butler's Pantry. Family/recreation room, Formal dining, marble wet bar,wine cooler,refrigerator. Formal living room & music conservatory/library. Guest/cabana bath, maid's quarters & en-suite bath on 1st floor. 2nd floor touts 4 bedrooms/bathrooms including lavish master bedroom/bathroom suite. Travertine marble floors, Coquina stone accents. Bluetooth surround sound stereo central vacuum & integrated alarm/video surveillance. Pool/hot tub, formal gardens & outside dining patio. 2 car garage. Steps to Gulliver Schools and Dadeland
Property Id 179960

(RLNE5897879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9010 SW 68th Ave have any available units?
9010 SW 68th Ave has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9010 SW 68th Ave have?
Some of 9010 SW 68th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9010 SW 68th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9010 SW 68th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9010 SW 68th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9010 SW 68th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9010 SW 68th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9010 SW 68th Ave offers parking.
Does 9010 SW 68th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9010 SW 68th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9010 SW 68th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9010 SW 68th Ave has a pool.
Does 9010 SW 68th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9010 SW 68th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9010 SW 68th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9010 SW 68th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9010 SW 68th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9010 SW 68th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
