Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM
310 Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7330 SW 105th Ter
7330 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
6329 sqft
A MUST SEE Prestigious Residence 6Be/6Ba - Property Id: 180423 A MUST SEE!!!...Prestigious contemporary residence nestled in the heart of North Pinecrest. Features double height living room bringing in plenty natural light.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6300 SW 114th St
6300 Southwest 114th Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
Rare Opportunity lo live in this One Acre Vintage style home to rent in Pinecrest!!! Nestled on a quiet street, Light airy open layout of generous living space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
9010 SW 68th Ave
9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4418 sqft
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960 A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10105 SW 75th Pl
10105 Southwest 75th Place, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3086 sqft
Amazing French Villa in Pinecrest 4Be/3.5Ba - Property Id: 181003 A MUST SEE!!!...French neoclassical design, refined details, superb proportions and discerning selection of materials used in creating these elegant villas.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6400 SW 112th St
6400 SW 112th St, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2472 sqft
Amazing Single Pool Home at Pinecrest 4Be/3Ba - Property Id: 180460 A MUST SEE!!!...Motivated owner and a renovated in 2017 single home, School zone: Pinecrest Elementary, Palmetto Middle, Palmetto Senior High Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6695 SW 96th St.
6695 Southwest 96th Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Beautiful remodeled modern 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house with Pool, located in the most desirable North Pinecrest. Some of the best schools like Pinecrest Elementary, Palmetto Middle, and Palmetto High School pertain to this area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
8650 SW 67th Ave
8650 Ludlam Road, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Villas of Pinecrest 1 bedroom 1.5 bath unfurnished rental. Freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets + countertops ,new stainless steel appliances & new AC unit installed. Washer & dryer inside the unit, oversized terrace/porch as your backyard.
1 of 88
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6396 SW 96th St
6396 Southwest 96th Street, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,500
Modern minimalist luxury gem rambling across lush, gated 1+ acre in NE Pinecrest. Living spaces are very large, filled w/natural light via picture windows. Porcelain floors & 3 A/C zones keep the house cost-efficiently cool.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7390 SW 99th St
7390 Southwest 99th Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! PINECREST SCHOOL DISTRICT. Beautiful 4/2 home featuring open kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops, wine cooler and pantry; impact resistant casement windows and doors; marble floors throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7572 SW 102nd St
7572 Southwest 102nd Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
Hard to find open airy 4 Br 2.5 bath condo on 3rd floor in The Reserve of Pinecrest overlooking the soccer park and beautiful tropical trees. Wood floors, eat-in kitchen, lovely screened patio/terrace. Unit in tip top condition.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10130 SW 75 PL
10130 Southwest 75th Place, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS EXQUISITE 4/3.5 HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL & 2 CAR GARAGE. IT IS LOCATED IN THE EXCLUSIVE FRENCH VILLAGE COMMUNITY OF PINECREST CITY.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7628 SW 102 ST
7628 Southwest 102nd Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,395
Beautiful upgraded condo with great floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6760 SW Chapman Field
6760 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$19,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style. Two story custom Pinecrest home. Floor to ceiling impact windows and doors. Tennis court and covered terrace, overlooking pool, garden and pool house. Den, Gym Room and Sauna. Main House: 7 bedroom 7 bathroom and 1/2.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6000 SW 120th St
6000 Southwest 120th Street, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
This unique architecture, in lush 1 acre lot in the heart of South Florida. Pinecrest premiere location in MiamiDade County.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
11625 SW 69th Ct
11625 Southwest 69th Court, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
Elegantly updated and beautifully landscaped home on a gorgeous, quiet, tree-lined street. Kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms and new wood flooring in three bedrooms with Saltillo tile in fourth bedroom.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10400 SW 70th Ave # - A10872976
10400 Southwest 70th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,799
Pool Home Live glamorously in Pinecrest - Property Id: 315461 Great & impeccable home in Pinecrest area! Walking distance to Coral Pine Park! Beautiful sparkling pool. Fantastic corner home with excellent spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Pinecrest
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
185 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
94 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,440
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
$
61 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,593
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
$
40 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,866
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,486
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
$
27 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7350 SW 89th St # 2205s
7350 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Furnished Condo at Toscano 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179729 A MUST SEE!!!...Beautiful furnished 2 Bed 2 Bath with Great North view towards Dadeland and Downtown Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8532 SW 139th Ter
8532 SW 139th Ter, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
2211 sqft
Amazing Huge Townhouse in Tuscany Villas 2Be/3Ba - Property Id: 180321 A MUST SEE!!!...Exclusive Tuscany Villas unit in the Palmetto Bay/The Falls area, east of US1. Immaculate and spacious 2 bedroom/3 bath/den townhouse, overlooking the canal.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
