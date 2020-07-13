Apartment List
FL
/
pinecrest
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:33 AM

293 Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pinecrest apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
9010 SW 68th Ave
9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4418 sqft
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960 A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6904 N Kendall Dr
6904 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1056 sqft
Excellence Privacy. Best location in the community. The building is by itself, with no apartments on either side. Well maintained unit with great views.Won't last...make your appointments… Save Money, Water and Gas included. Dog ok no cats...

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6695 SW 96th St.
6695 Southwest 96th Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Beautiful remodeled modern 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house with Pool, located in the most desirable North Pinecrest. Some of the best schools like Pinecrest Elementary, Palmetto Middle, and Palmetto High School pertain to this area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
8650 SW 67th Ave
8650 Ludlam Road, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Villas of Pinecrest 1 bedroom 1.5 bath unfurnished rental. Freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets + countertops ,new stainless steel appliances & new AC unit installed. Washer & dryer inside the unit, oversized terrace/porch as your backyard.

1 of 88

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6396 SW 96th St
6396 Southwest 96th Street, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,500
Modern minimalist luxury gem rambling across lush, gated 1+ acre in NE Pinecrest. Living spaces are very large, filled w/natural light via picture windows. Porcelain floors & 3 A/C zones keep the house cost-efficiently cool.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7390 SW 99th St
7390 Southwest 99th Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! PINECREST SCHOOL DISTRICT. Beautiful 4/2 home featuring open kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops, wine cooler and pantry; impact resistant casement windows and doors; marble floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7572 SW 102nd St
7572 Southwest 102nd Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
Hard to find open airy 4 Br 2.5 bath condo on 3rd floor in The Reserve of Pinecrest overlooking the soccer park and beautiful tropical trees. Wood floors, eat-in kitchen, lovely screened patio/terrace. Unit in tip top condition.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10130 SW 75 PL
10130 Southwest 75th Place, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS EXQUISITE 4/3.5 HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL & 2 CAR GARAGE. IT IS LOCATED IN THE EXCLUSIVE FRENCH VILLAGE COMMUNITY OF PINECREST CITY.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7628 SW 102 ST
7628 Southwest 102nd Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,395
Beautiful upgraded condo with great floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6760 SW Chapman Field
6760 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$19,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style. Two story custom Pinecrest home. Floor to ceiling impact windows and doors. Tennis court and covered terrace, overlooking pool, garden and pool house. Den, Gym Room and Sauna. Main House: 7 bedroom 7 bathroom and 1/2.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7475 SW 134th St
7475 Southwest 134th Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Resort style estate, come and enjoy the serene indoor and outdoor beach style atmosphere. Five star resort pool area,beautiful Bambu flooring, chefs European kitchen, recess lighting, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, ample spaces, centrally located.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
12100 SW 68th Ave
12100 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
Be the first to enjoy this wonderful, newly renovated, light filled 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home on a near-acre lot. Modern high-end interior finishes. Gorgeous home & property on a beautiful quiet street in the prestigious Village of Pinecrest.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
11625 SW 69th Ct
11625 Southwest 69th Court, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
Elegantly updated and beautifully landscaped home on a gorgeous, quiet, tree-lined street. Kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms and new wood flooring in three bedrooms with Saltillo tile in fourth bedroom.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10400 SW 70th Ave # - A10872976
10400 Southwest 70th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,799
Pool Home Live glamorously in Pinecrest - Property Id: 315461 Great & impeccable home in Pinecrest area! Walking distance to Coral Pine Park! Beautiful sparkling pool. Fantastic corner home with excellent spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Pinecrest
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
184 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
61 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,593
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
93 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,440
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
$
38 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,486
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Dadeland
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1125 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 04:24pm
9 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.
City Guide for Pinecrest, FL

Squawk! Back in the early 20th century, Pinecrest was home to "Parrot Jungle," a tourist destination that drew people from all over the world, including Winston Churchill!

Located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, Pinecrest is a small village that is home-sweet-home to 18,240 people. Some of the perks of living in this area include the sunny weather (duh, we're in Florida), a stable housing market, and low crime rates. The downsides include the high cost of living, which is 50% more than the national median, and the very low vacancy rates for rental properties. But for the patient and determined, affordable and awesome homes await. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pinecrest, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pinecrest apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

