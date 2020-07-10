/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020
58 Luxury Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7330 SW 105th Ter
7330 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
6329 sqft
A MUST SEE Prestigious Residence 6Be/6Ba - Property Id: 180423 A MUST SEE!!!...Prestigious contemporary residence nestled in the heart of North Pinecrest. Features double height living room bringing in plenty natural light.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
9010 SW 68th Ave
9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4418 sqft
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960 A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10300 SW 64th Ave #0
10300 Southwest 64th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
7 Bedrooms
$14,000
7497 sqft
Contemporary masterpiece. This 7 bed 6/1 bath mansion sitting on an ample 1.45 acre lot in the heart of North Pinecrest has it all. Top of the line PGT doors/windows, exterior wall resurfacing & a brand new concrete pad driveway w Mexican rocks.
1 of 88
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6396 SW 96th St
6396 Southwest 96th Street, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,500
Modern minimalist luxury gem rambling across lush, gated 1+ acre in NE Pinecrest. Living spaces are very large, filled w/natural light via picture windows. Porcelain floors & 3 A/C zones keep the house cost-efficiently cool.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6760 SW Chapman Field
6760 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$19,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style. Two story custom Pinecrest home. Floor to ceiling impact windows and doors. Tennis court and covered terrace, overlooking pool, garden and pool house. Den, Gym Room and Sauna. Main House: 7 bedroom 7 bathroom and 1/2.
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6000 SW 120th St
6000 Southwest 120th Street, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
This unique architecture, in lush 1 acre lot in the heart of South Florida. Pinecrest premiere location in MiamiDade County.
Results within 1 mile of Pinecrest
1 of 68
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
5788 SW 77th Ter
5788 Southwest 77th Terrace, South Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Great family home on fully fenced corner lot. Gorgeous tropical landscape, large salt water pool with cool & heat system and whirlpool, full cabana bath, covered built in gas BBQ, gas generator, metal roof, impact windows & doors,.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5150 SW 77th St
5150 Southwest 77th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
"BEST PONCE/DAVIS AREA" WALKING DISTANCE TO SUNSET PLACE! ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE! HANDCRAFTED CUSTOM MILLWORK THROUGHOUT THIS LOVELY HOME. FABULOUS CHEF'S KITCHEN INCLUDING A PROFESSIONAL GRADE VIKING STOVE.
1 of 55
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5045 SW 82nd St
5045 Southwest 82nd Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$23,000
Prepare to be enchanted as you enter this stunning mid-century modern estate, designed by famed architect Alfred Browning Parker.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gables by The Sea
12855 RED ROAD
12855 SW 57th Ave, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
CUSTOM MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN GATED COMMUNITY OF GABLES BY THE SEA. 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM WITH BATH ON POOL LEVEL.
1 of 88
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gables by The Sea
1036 Lugo Ave
1036 Lugo Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
6 Bedrooms
$13,000
Tropical modern 6bd 6.1bth waterfront luxury rental in coveted Gables by the Sea guard-gated community along Biscayne Bay. Single story totally updated open & spacious floor plan w/3085 SF liv area on 11,500 sf lot.
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gables by The Sea
12755 SW 57th Ave
12755 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
8 Bedrooms
$16,000
this impressive 8 bedroom, 7.5 bathroom property. Top of the line kitchen, granite counter tops, premium cabinetry. All bedrooms include closets, walk in closets. Open-air oasis with pool, under shaded outdoor pergola
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
7975 SW 52 Ct
7975 Southwest 52nd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
Enjoy a fabulous lifestyle, location & design in this custom built home in High Pines. Two Story 6 Bed/6.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hammock Oaks
621 Destacada Avenue
621 Destacada Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
6 Bedrooms
$13,700
Stunning and immaculately maintained two story cul-de-sac home, nestled in the exclusive 15-home gated community in Coral Gables. Traditional 6 bedrooms/6.5 bathrooms home remodeled in 2007. Spacious master suite with den & spa-like bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Pinecrest
1 of 80
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4975 SW 78th St A10692867
4975 Southwest 78th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$33,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY 7/8 POOL MANSION AT PONCE AREA - Property Id: 265056 LIVE GLAMOROUSLY ...Nice Mansion in Ponce area, 7 bedroom 8 bathroom with pool, big yard, complete update, with a modern decoration...
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoplum
470 Costanera Rd # N/A A10838192
470 Costanera Road, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
Live Glamorously 5/7 Waterfront HOME at COCOPLUM - Property Id: 264977 Fab waterfront! Live Glamorously...or Casually, Just Make it your Own. Everything has been done for you and ready to enjoy.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
2821 S Bayshore Dr Unit 1600
2821 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
3300 sqft
The best 4 Bedroom ,2 Kitchens, 5 1/2 Baths at the brand new Park Grove. Luxuriously finished and spectacular whit a private elevator opening into the grand living space.
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 02:48am
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
3500 Munroe Drive
3500 Munroe Drive, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
4742 sqft
3500 Munroe Drive, Camp Biscayne, Miami, FL 33133 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
2669 S Bayshore Dr
2669 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
4637 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovation Just Completed! Uniquely modified floor-plan to boast two huge master walk-in closets and expanded living areas. Spectacular flow-through view from this 4 + maid quarters/6.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
3535 Anchorage Way
3535 Anchorage Way, Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
Located in one of Miami’s most historic and charming villages, nestled amongst the canopy of the native trees lies Coconut Grove’s best-kept treasure, “The Anchorage.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gables Estates
585 Arvida Pkwy
585 Arvida Parkway, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$38,000
Impressive boater's dream mansion with 180ft of waterfront, a 20,000lb boat lift with unobstructed access to the Atlantic Ocean.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
7710 Erwin Rd
7710 Erwin Road, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$22,000
Contemporary custom built home in gorgeous Ponce Davis neighborhood. Built in 2013, this stunning estate sits on a fully fenced & gated 20,000+SF lot with tropical landscaping.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gables Estates
8815 Arvida Dr
8815 Arvida Drive, Coral Gables, FL
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
Set perfectly on a 50,000sf waterfront lot in prestigious and gated Gables Estates, this brand new classic Palladian home offers the perfect backdrop for either lavish entertaining or cozy family affairs.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Cocoplum
236 Costanera Rd
236 Costanera Road, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
Just repainted and refreshed. Full white paint job inside + outside in process. Perfect beautiful one story floor plan in Islands of Cocoplum! Remodeled in 2001. Family room, library/office w/built-ins, Bar.
